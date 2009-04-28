Antiphospholipid Syndrome in Systemic Autoimmune Diseases, Volume 12
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Classification and Epidemiology of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome; Laboratory Heterogeneity of the Antiphospholipid Antibodies: Pathogenesis of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome; Immunogenetics of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome; Systemic Manifestations of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome; Obstetric Manifestations of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome; Antiphospholipid Antibodies and Infections and Drugs; Antiphospholipid Antibodies and Malignancies; Antiphospholipid Antibodies and Vascular Disorders (Atheromatosis and Vasculitis); Treatment of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome; Difficult situations in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome;
Description
Antiphospholipid syndrome is an autoimmune disease that causes abnormal blood clots. It is now recognized as a major cause of common conditions, including stroke, heart attack, miscarriage, epilepsy and memory loss and as such is gaining recognition in all branches of medicine, from obstetrics to cardiology, from psychiatry to orthopedics.
This book provides an overview of our current understanding of this major disease. It includes the latest information on the new pathogenetic mechanisms involved as well as clinical manifestations in both “the thrombotic” and “non-thrombotic” manifestations of this important disease.
Key Features
- Comprehensive review of this major disease
- Includes information on treatment options available
Readership
Immunologists, rheumatologists, obstetricians, haematologists, fellows, medical student and those working in internal medicine and general medicine. As well as medical/scientific management and pharmaceutical companies.
Reviews
About the Series Editors
About the Editors
Ricard Cervera Editor
Ricard Cervera, MD, PhD, FRCP is Senior Consultant Physician and Head at the Department of Autoimmune Diseases, Hospital Clínic, Barcelona, Head of the Research Team on Systemic Autoimmune Diseases at the Institut d’Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS), Barcelona, and Professor at the Department of Medicine, Universitat de Barcelona. Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, where he coordinates the Masters Course on Autoimmune Diseases. See: http://www.med.ub.es/MIMMUN/PERSONAL/CERVERA/CVCERVER.HTM
About the Series Volume Editors
Munther Khamashta Series Volume Editor
Munther Khamashta is Professor/Consultant Physician and Director of The Graham Hughes Lupus Research Laboratory at St Thomas’ Hospital, London, and runs a large lupus pregnancy clinic. He studied medicine in Barcelona and internal medicine in Madrid, Spain, where he developed an interest in connective tissue diseases and received his PhD. He was awarded the MRCP in 1999 and FRCP in 2002. He joined the Lupus Unit in London 25 years ago and has been instrumental in developing it into an internationally recognised tertiary centre receiving referrals from all over the UK, see https://kclpure.kcl.ac.uk/portal/en/persons/munther-khamashta(e30b3284-8df1-4cc2-9856-9bca61db843e)/biography.html
