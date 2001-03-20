Antioxidants in Food - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734630, 9781855736160

Antioxidants in Food

1st Edition

Practical Applications

Editors: J. Pokorný N Yanishlieva M. Gordon
eBook ISBN: 9781855736160
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855734630
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 20th March 2001
Page Count: 400
Description

Antioxidants are increasingly important additives in food processing. Their traditional role is, as their name suggests, in inhibiting the development of oxidative rancidity in fat-based foods, particularly meat and dairy products and fried foods. However, more recent research has suggested a new role in inhibiting cardiovascular disease and cancer. Antioxidants in food provides a review of the functional role of antioxidants and discusses how they can be effectively exploited by the food industry.

Part one of the book looks at antioxidants and food stability with chapters on the development of oxidative rancidity in foods, methods for inhibiting oxidation and ways of measuring antioxidant activity. Part two looks at antioxidants and health, including chapters on antioxidants and cardiovascular disease, their antitumour properties and bioavailability. A major trend in the food industry, driven by consumer concerns, has been the shift from the use of synthetic to natural ingredients in food products. Part three looks at the range of natural antioxidants available to the food manufacturer. Part four of the book looks at how these natural antioxidants can be effectively exploited, covering such issues as regulation, preparation, antioxidant processing functionality and their use in a range of food products from meat and dairy products frying oils and fried products, to fruit and vegetables and cereal products.

Antioxidants in food is an essential resource for the food industry in making the best use of these important additives.

Key Features

  • Provides a review of the functional role of antioxidants
  • Discusses how antioxidants can be effectively exploited by the food industry

Table of Contents

Part 1 Antioxidants and food stability: The development of oxidative rancidity in foods; Inhibiting oxidation; Measuring antioxidant activity. Part 2 Antioxidants and health: Cardiovascular disease and nutritional phenolics; Antioxidants and anti-tumour properties; Predicting the bioavailability of antioxidants in food: The case of carotenoids. Part 3 Natural antioxidants: Introducing natural antioxidants; Sources of natural antioxidants: Oilseeds, nuts, cereals, legumes, animal products and microbial sources; Sources of natural antioxidants: Vegetables, fruits, herbs, spices and teas. Part 4 Practical applications: Regulation of antioxidants in food; Use of natural antioxidants in food products; Preparation of natural antioxidants; Natural antioxidant functionality during food processing.

English
J. Pokorný

Professor Jan Pokorny, Prague Institute of Chemical Technology, Czech Republic .

N Yanishlieva

Professor Nedyalka Yanishlieva, Institute of Organic Chemistry, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Bulgaria.

Institute of Organic Chemistry, Bulgaria

M. Gordon

Dr Michael Gordon, Senior Lecturer in Food Science, University of Reading, UK.

An excellent reference book to have on the shelves., LWT Food Science and Technology

