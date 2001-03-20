Antioxidants are increasingly important additives in food processing. Their traditional role is, as their name suggests, in inhibiting the development of oxidative rancidity in fat-based foods, particularly meat and dairy products and fried foods. However, more recent research has suggested a new role in inhibiting cardiovascular disease and cancer. Antioxidants in food provides a review of the functional role of antioxidants and discusses how they can be effectively exploited by the food industry.



Part one of the book looks at antioxidants and food stability with chapters on the development of oxidative rancidity in foods, methods for inhibiting oxidation and ways of measuring antioxidant activity. Part two looks at antioxidants and health, including chapters on antioxidants and cardiovascular disease, their antitumour properties and bioavailability. A major trend in the food industry, driven by consumer concerns, has been the shift from the use of synthetic to natural ingredients in food products. Part three looks at the range of natural antioxidants available to the food manufacturer. Part four of the book looks at how these natural antioxidants can be effectively exploited, covering such issues as regulation, preparation, antioxidant processing functionality and their use in a range of food products from meat and dairy products frying oils and fried products, to fruit and vegetables and cereal products.



Antioxidants in food is an essential resource for the food industry in making the best use of these important additives.