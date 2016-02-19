Antimicrobials and Agriculture
1st Edition
The Proceedings of the 4th International Symposium on Antibiotics in Agriculture: Benefits and Malefits
Description
Studies in the Agricultural and Food Sciences: Antimicrobials and Agriculture presents the benefits and disadvantages of antibiotics application in agriculture. It discusses the biochemical properties and bacteriological application of beta-lactamase inhibitors. It addresses the nitrification and nitrogen cycling in soils.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the nitrification inhibition properties of etrodiazol; perturbations in soil activity caused by agrochemicals; effects of fungicides on soil populations; taxonomic implications of phytoalexin accumulation; fungal antagonism in relation to peaches; and aureofungin in plant disease control. The application of aureofungin in the control of downy and powdery mildew is fully covered. An in-depth account of the response of the udder to bacterial infection is provided. Bovine mastitis is an inflammation of the bovine mammary gland due to infectious and non-infectious causes. The effects of chemoprophylaxis in bovine mastitis are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the control of bacterial fish diseases by antimicrobial compounds. Another section focuses on the production of antibiotics using cutaneous bacteria.
The book can provide useful information to farmers, animal breeders, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
I Introduction
1 Prologue
2 Beta-Lactamase Inhibitors: Biochemical Properties and Bacteriological Application
II Soil Aspects
3 Action of Nitrification Inhibitors
4 Nitrification Inhibition Properties of Etridiazol
5 Perturbations in Soil Activity Caused by Agrochemicals
6 Fungicides, Fungal Potential and Soil Microbiology
III Plant Aspects
7 Phytoalexins
8 Gibberellin Synthesis Inhibition by Herbicides
9 Fungal Antagonism in Relation to Peaches
10 Aureofungin in Plant Diseases
11 The Effect of Wound Depth on the Postharvest Penicillium Storage Rots of Citrus
IV Animal Aspects
12 Therapy and Natural Defences in Mastitis: I The Phagocytic Defense of the Udder
13 Therapy and Natural Defences in Mastitis: II Interaction of Antibiotics and Phagocytes in Mastitis Therapy
14 Chemoprophylaxis in Bovine Mastitis
15 Recent Advances in the Use of ß-Lactam Antibiotics for the Treatment of Mastitis
16 Chick Salmonella Infections-Combined Therapy by Antimicrobials and Intestinal Bacteria
17 Are Resistant Gram-Positive Bacteria in Animals a Threat to Man?
18 Gentamicin-Resistant Salmonellae in Turkey Rearing
19 Diet, Disease and Drug Resistance in Wild and Domesticated Birds
20 The Control of Bacterial Fish Diseases by Antimicrobial Compounds
21 Production of Antibiotics by Cutaneous Fungi and Bacteria
22 Interaction between Antibiotic-Producing Bacteria and Dermatophilus congolensis: a Potential Therapeutic Tool?
23 Transmission of Genes between Staphylococci on Skin
24 Listeria monocytogenes: Hormone Inhibition
V Feed Aspects
25 Performance Promoters in Animal Nutrition: II Methods of Comparison of Effectiveness
26 Contemporary Concepts of Growth Promoter Use
27 Antibiotics as Feed Additives for Ruminant Livestock
28 The Selective Capacity of Pig Feed Additives and Growth Promotants for Coliform Resistance
29 Nutritional Aspects of Virginiamycin in Feeds
30 Salmonella Shedding and Feed Additives
31 The Effect of Some Feed Antibiotics on the Microbial Flora of Animals
32 The Role of Streptococcus faecium in Antibiotic-Relieved Growth Depression of Chickens
33 Stakhanovism and Side-Effects
34 Inhibitory Substances in Animal Feeds: Experiences over the Past Five Years
VI Food Aspects
35 The Effects of Nisin on the Sensitivity of Microorganisms to Antibiotics and Other Chemotherapeutic Agents
36 Food Antibiotic Nisin: Comparative Effects on Erysipelothrix and Listeria
VII Public Health Aspects
37 Animal Health and Productivity: Drug Development-Regulatory Interface
38 Penicillin Hypersensitivity-is Milk a Significant Hazard?
39 Antibiotics in Animals and Food Processing: are They Human Nutritional Hazards?
40 Human and Animal Consumption of Antibiotics and Chemotherapeutic Drugs in Sweden during 1980
41 Evaluation of the European Community's Four-Plate Method for the Detection of Residues of Antimicrobial Drugs in Slaughtered Animals
42 The Incidence of Antibiotic-Resistant Escherichia coli in Water Used on Dairy Farms
43 Antimicrobial Drug Resistance in Salmonellae in Britain-a Real Threat to Public Health?
44 Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria in Food of Man and Animals
45 The Ecology of Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria in Animals and Their Environment
Lists of Participants
Author Index
Organism Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 598
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
- Published:
- 1st August 1984
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192451