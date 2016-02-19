Studies in the Agricultural and Food Sciences: Antimicrobials and Agriculture presents the benefits and disadvantages of antibiotics application in agriculture. It discusses the biochemical properties and bacteriological application of beta-lactamase inhibitors. It addresses the nitrification and nitrogen cycling in soils. Some of the topics covered in the book are the nitrification inhibition properties of etrodiazol; perturbations in soil activity caused by agrochemicals; effects of fungicides on soil populations; taxonomic implications of phytoalexin accumulation; fungal antagonism in relation to peaches; and aureofungin in plant disease control. The application of aureofungin in the control of downy and powdery mildew is fully covered. An in-depth account of the response of the udder to bacterial infection is provided. Bovine mastitis is an inflammation of the bovine mammary gland due to infectious and non-infectious causes. The effects of chemoprophylaxis in bovine mastitis are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the control of bacterial fish diseases by antimicrobial compounds. Another section focuses on the production of antibiotics using cutaneous bacteria. The book can provide useful information to farmers, animal breeders, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents



I Introduction

1 Prologue

2 Beta-Lactamase Inhibitors: Biochemical Properties and Bacteriological Application

II Soil Aspects

3 Action of Nitrification Inhibitors

4 Nitrification Inhibition Properties of Etridiazol

5 Perturbations in Soil Activity Caused by Agrochemicals

6 Fungicides, Fungal Potential and Soil Microbiology

III Plant Aspects

7 Phytoalexins

8 Gibberellin Synthesis Inhibition by Herbicides

9 Fungal Antagonism in Relation to Peaches

10 Aureofungin in Plant Diseases

11 The Effect of Wound Depth on the Postharvest Penicillium Storage Rots of Citrus

IV Animal Aspects

12 Therapy and Natural Defences in Mastitis: I The Phagocytic Defense of the Udder

13 Therapy and Natural Defences in Mastitis: II Interaction of Antibiotics and Phagocytes in Mastitis Therapy

14 Chemoprophylaxis in Bovine Mastitis

15 Recent Advances in the Use of ß-Lactam Antibiotics for the Treatment of Mastitis

16 Chick Salmonella Infections-Combined Therapy by Antimicrobials and Intestinal Bacteria

17 Are Resistant Gram-Positive Bacteria in Animals a Threat to Man?

18 Gentamicin-Resistant Salmonellae in Turkey Rearing

19 Diet, Disease and Drug Resistance in Wild and Domesticated Birds

20 The Control of Bacterial Fish Diseases by Antimicrobial Compounds

21 Production of Antibiotics by Cutaneous Fungi and Bacteria

22 Interaction between Antibiotic-Producing Bacteria and Dermatophilus congolensis: a Potential Therapeutic Tool?

23 Transmission of Genes between Staphylococci on Skin

24 Listeria monocytogenes: Hormone Inhibition

V Feed Aspects

25 Performance Promoters in Animal Nutrition: II Methods of Comparison of Effectiveness

26 Contemporary Concepts of Growth Promoter Use

27 Antibiotics as Feed Additives for Ruminant Livestock

28 The Selective Capacity of Pig Feed Additives and Growth Promotants for Coliform Resistance

29 Nutritional Aspects of Virginiamycin in Feeds

30 Salmonella Shedding and Feed Additives

31 The Effect of Some Feed Antibiotics on the Microbial Flora of Animals

32 The Role of Streptococcus faecium in Antibiotic-Relieved Growth Depression of Chickens

33 Stakhanovism and Side-Effects

34 Inhibitory Substances in Animal Feeds: Experiences over the Past Five Years

VI Food Aspects

35 The Effects of Nisin on the Sensitivity of Microorganisms to Antibiotics and Other Chemotherapeutic Agents

36 Food Antibiotic Nisin: Comparative Effects on Erysipelothrix and Listeria

VII Public Health Aspects

37 Animal Health and Productivity: Drug Development-Regulatory Interface

38 Penicillin Hypersensitivity-is Milk a Significant Hazard?

39 Antibiotics in Animals and Food Processing: are They Human Nutritional Hazards?

40 Human and Animal Consumption of Antibiotics and Chemotherapeutic Drugs in Sweden during 1980

41 Evaluation of the European Community's Four-Plate Method for the Detection of Residues of Antimicrobial Drugs in Slaughtered Animals

42 The Incidence of Antibiotic-Resistant Escherichia coli in Water Used on Dairy Farms

43 Antimicrobial Drug Resistance in Salmonellae in Britain-a Real Threat to Public Health?

44 Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria in Food of Man and Animals

45 The Ecology of Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria in Animals and Their Environment

Lists of Participants

Author Index

Organism Index

Subject Index