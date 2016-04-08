Antimicrobial Textiles
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: developing antimicrobial textiles
Part I - Key issues and technologies in creating antimicrobial textile products
2. Testing and regulation of antimicrobial textiles
3. Microencapsulation technologies for antimicrobial textiles
4. Sol-gel coating technology for antimicrobial textiles
5. Plasma technology for antimicrobial textiles
6. Nanotechnology for antimicrobial textiles
7. Life cycle assessment (LCA) of reusable hospital textiles with biocidal finish
Part II - Antimicrobial agents
8. N-halamines as antimicrobial textile finishes
9. Halogenated phenols and polybiguanides as antimicrobial textile finishes
10. Plant-based compounds for antimicrobial textiles
11. Photo-active chemicals for antimicrobial textiles
12. Barrier textiles for protection against microbes
Part III - Applications of antimicrobial textiles
13. Antimicrobial textiles for medical environments
14. Antimicrobial textiles for sutures, implants and scaffolds
15. Antimicrobial textiles for treating skin infections and atopic dermatitis
16. Antimicrobials for protective clothing
17. Antimicrobial finishes for improving the durability and longevity of fabric structures
Description
Antimicrobial textiles have attracted a great deal of interest in recent years due to their potential for reducing the transmission of infection in medical and healthcare environments. Antimicrobial properties can also improve the performance and lifespan of consumer products, and so these fabrics are increasingly finding applications in the wider textile and apparel industry. This book provides systematic coverage of the technologies and materials required for developing these important textiles.
In Part One, chapters address key issues and technologies in the creation of antimicrobial textile products. Topics covered include testing and regulation, microencapsulation, sol-gel coating and plasma technologies, nanotechnology and life cycle assessment. Part Two then reviews key antimicrobial agents, such as N-halamines, plant based compounds and photo-active chemicals. Finally, the chapters of Part Three offer detailed reviews of antimicrobial textiles for particular important applications, including medical devices, protective clothing and products with improved durability and longevity.
Key Features
- Reviews key issues and technologies in the creation of antimicrobial textile products
- Offered a detailed overview of by antimicrobial agents and a wide range of important applications
- Produced by an experienced editor and a distinguished and international team of contributors
Readership
R&D managers in the textile industry, postgraduate students and academic researchers in textile science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 8th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081005859
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081005767
Reviews
"...an essential reference work for the textile industry and researchers in textile science, especially all those with an interest in developing textiles with antimicrobial functions." --Asian Textile Journal
About the Editors
Gang Sun Editor
Dr Gang Sun is Professor of Textiles and Clothing at University of California, Davis. Professor Sun’s research focuses on novel functional textiles and polymers and their human health and environmental impacts.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Davis, USA