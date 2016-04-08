Antimicrobial Textiles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081005767, 9780081005859

Antimicrobial Textiles

1st Edition

Editors: Gang Sun
eBook ISBN: 9780081005859
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081005767
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 8th April 2016
Page Count: 372
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
199.00
169.15
338.14
287.42
205.00
174.25
285.00
242.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
285.00
242.25
170.00
144.50
205.00
174.25
399.04
339.18
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction: developing antimicrobial textiles

Part I - Key issues and technologies in creating antimicrobial textile products

2. Testing and regulation of antimicrobial textiles

3. Microencapsulation technologies for antimicrobial textiles

4. Sol-gel coating technology for antimicrobial textiles

5. Plasma technology for antimicrobial textiles

6. Nanotechnology for antimicrobial textiles

7. Life cycle assessment (LCA) of reusable hospital textiles with biocidal finish

Part II - Antimicrobial agents

8. N-halamines as antimicrobial textile finishes

9. Halogenated phenols and polybiguanides as antimicrobial textile finishes

10. Plant-based compounds for antimicrobial textiles

11. Photo-active chemicals for antimicrobial textiles

12. Barrier textiles for protection against microbes

Part III - Applications of antimicrobial textiles

13. Antimicrobial textiles for medical environments

14. Antimicrobial textiles for sutures, implants and scaffolds

15. Antimicrobial textiles for treating skin infections and atopic dermatitis

16. Antimicrobials for protective clothing

17. Antimicrobial finishes for improving the durability and longevity of fabric structures

Description

Antimicrobial textiles have attracted a great deal of interest in recent years due to their potential for reducing the transmission of infection in medical and healthcare environments. Antimicrobial properties can also improve the performance and lifespan of consumer products, and so these fabrics are increasingly finding applications in the wider textile and apparel industry. This book provides systematic coverage of the technologies and materials required for developing these important textiles.

In Part One, chapters address key issues and technologies in the creation of antimicrobial textile products. Topics covered include testing and regulation, microencapsulation, sol-gel coating and plasma technologies, nanotechnology and life cycle assessment. Part Two then reviews key antimicrobial agents, such as N-halamines, plant based compounds and photo-active chemicals. Finally, the chapters of Part Three offer detailed reviews of antimicrobial textiles for particular important applications, including medical devices, protective clothing and products with improved durability and longevity.

Key Features

  • Reviews key issues and technologies in the creation of antimicrobial textile products
  • Offered a detailed overview of by antimicrobial agents and a wide range of important applications
  • Produced by an experienced editor and a distinguished and international team of contributors

Readership

R&D managers in the textile industry, postgraduate students and academic researchers in textile science

Details

No. of pages:
372
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081005859
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081005767

Reviews

"...an essential reference work for the textile industry and researchers in textile science, especially all those with an interest in developing textiles with antimicrobial functions." --Asian Textile Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Gang Sun Editor

Dr Gang Sun is Professor of Textiles and Clothing at University of California, Davis. Professor Sun’s research focuses on novel functional textiles and polymers and their human health and environmental impacts.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Davis, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.