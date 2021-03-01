The textile industry is focused in its search for alternative green fibres with the aim of providing high-quality products which are fully recyclable and biodegradable. Natural textile materials from renewable sources play an increasingly important role in the industry due to their unique properties and functionality over synthetic fibres, as well as their sustainability.

Antimicrobial Textiles from Natural Resources is an in-depth guide to the latest methods, and applications of natural antimicrobial materials. A broad range of applications are addressed, from common to specialized applications, including many in the biomedical sector. This world-class collection of contributors write from a range of disciplinary backgrounds, providing important insights from textile science and technology, materials science, chemical engineering, and biomedical engineering. Advice and proposed solutions are presented in a rigorous and practical way, drawing on results and case-studies obtained from academic and industrial laboratories worldwide.