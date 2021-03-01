Antimicrobial Textiles from Natural Resources
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Antimicrobial textiles
2. Technologies for antimicrobial textiles
3. Nanotechnology for antimicrobial and hygiene textiles
4. Hospital textiles
5. Antimicrobial textile finishes
6. Plant-based compounds for antimicrobial textiles
7. Photoactive chemicals for antimicrobial textiles
8. Textiles for protection against microbes
9. Antimicrobial textiles for medical environments
10. Testing and regulation of antimicrobial textiles
11. Evaluation techniques of microbial activity in antimicrobial textiles
12. Antimicrobial textiles for sutures, implants, and scaffolds
13. Antimicrobial textiles for treating skin infections
14. Antimicrobials for protective clothing
15. Antimicrobial dressings for the management of wound infections
16. Micro-organisms, infection and the role of medical textiles
17. Absorbent products for personal healthcare and hygiene industry
18. Cellulose fibres for hygiene paper and packaging products
19. Electrospun nano?bres with antimicrobial activities
20. Antimicrobial activities of textiles with metal and metal complexes
21. Plasma technologies for antimicrobial textiles
22. Radiation technologies for antimicrobial textiles
23. Antimicrobial textiles for hygiene and infection control
24. Breathable nonwoven hygienic products
25. Antimicrobial agents for textiles
26. Design and production techniques for hygiene textiles
27. Silver and zinc in healthcare and medical textiles and their antimicrobial effects
28. Biomimetics and textile materials
Description
The textile industry is focused in its search for alternative green fibres with the aim of providing high-quality products which are fully recyclable and biodegradable. Natural textile materials from renewable sources play an increasingly important role in the industry due to their unique properties and functionality over synthetic fibres, as well as their sustainability.
Antimicrobial Textiles from Natural Resources is an in-depth guide to the latest methods, and applications of natural antimicrobial materials. A broad range of applications are addressed, from common to specialized applications, including many in the biomedical sector. This world-class collection of contributors write from a range of disciplinary backgrounds, providing important insights from textile science and technology, materials science, chemical engineering, and biomedical engineering. Advice and proposed solutions are presented in a rigorous and practical way, drawing on results and case-studies obtained from academic and industrial laboratories worldwide.
Key Features
- Examines how natural fibres can be used in the place of less renewable or sustainable ones, helping designers to improve the sustainability of their products
- Provides unique coverage of the biofunctionality of biopolymers in textiles
- Explains how antimicrobial properties can reduce odour, extend the life of the textile, and provide numerous medical benefits
Readership
Researchers and students interested in sustainable textiles, manufacturing, or materials science; product designers and materials scientists in the biomedical or packaging industries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128214855
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Md. Ibrahim H. Mondal
Md. Ibrahim H. Mondal is a Professor in the Department of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at the University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh. He obtained his MSc degree in Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology from the University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh in 1986 and his PhD degree from Tokyo Metropolitan University, Japan in 1997. He was a Commonwealth Visiting Scholar at the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST) in the United Kingdom during 2003–04, Visiting Professor at the Hokkaido University in Japan during 2006-07, and a Visiting Scientist at the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia during 2009–10. His research area includes natural polymers, cellulose and cellulose derivatives, textiles, and textile wet processing. He is an author, co-author, or editor of more than 160 research articles, book chapters, and 11 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh
