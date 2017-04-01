Antimicrobial Stewardship, Volume 2

Prof. Bojana Beović, MD, PhD graduated at Medical School University in Ljubljana where she obtained her master degree and PhD. She was further educated in pharmacology at the University of Zagreb, Croatia and at The University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics. From 2006 to 2009 she was the president of the Health Council at the Ministry of Health of Slovenia. From 2012 to 2017, she was the President of the Educational Council at the Medical Chamber of Slovenia. Currently, she is the head of the ID Consultancy Service at UMC Ljubljana, and vice chair of the Department of Infectious Diseases. Since 2004 she is the president of the Slovenian Society of Chemotherapy and since 2005 the vice-president of the Intersectoral Coordination Mechanism for Prudent Use of Antimicrobials at the Ministry of Health. Since 2008 she is the head of the Antibiotic Committee in UMC Ljubljana. Since 2015 she is the chair of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious diseases (ESCMID) Study group for Antibiotic policies (ESGAP). She actively participates in several European level initiatives in the field of antimicrobial resistance and stewardship. She is full professor of infectious diseases at the Medical School, University of Ljubljana. She was the organizer and co-organizer of several international and national scientific meetings and educational courses, and the author of several national antimicrobial guidelines and handbooks on antimicrobial therapy. Her current focus of interest in research is antibiotic stewardship, infections in surgery, and infections with multiple resistant bacteria.