Antimicrobial Stewardship, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323613781, 9780323613798

Antimicrobial Stewardship, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 102-5

1st Edition

Authors: Cheston Cunha
eBook ISBN: 9780323613798
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323613781
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Foreword: Make Antibiotics Great Again

Preface: An Overview of Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs: Imperatives, Interventions, and Innovations

Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs: Principles and Practice

Antimicrobial Stewardship and Antimicrobial Resistance

Antimicrobial Resistance: An Antimicrobial/Diagnostic Stewardship and Infection Prevention Approach

Antibiotic Stewardship: Strategies to Minimize Antibiotic Resistance While Maximizing Antibiotic Effectiveness

Creative Collaborations in Antimicrobial Stewardship: Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Core Elements as Your Guide

Role of Education in Antimicrobial Stewardship

The Role of the Hospital Epidemiologist in Antibiotic Stewardship

Role of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory in Antimicrobial Stewardship

Current and Future Opportunities for Rapid Diagnostics in Antimicrobial Stewardship

Antimicrobial Stewardship in Community Hospitals

Role of the Pharmacist in Antimicrobial Stewardship

The Pharmacoeconomic Aspects of Antibiotic Stewardship Programs

Antibiotic Stewardship Program Perspective: Oral Antibiotic Therapy for Common Infectious Diseases

Role of Technology in Antimicrobial Stewardship

Metrics of Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs

Description

This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Cheston B. Cunha, is devoted to Antimicrobial Stewardship. Articles in this issue include: Principles of Antimicrobial Stewardship; Antibiotic Resistance in Stewardship; Therapy of Resistant Organisms: A Stewardship Approach; Optimal Antibiotic Dosing Strategies; The Importance of Interdisciplinary Collaboration in Antimicrobial Stewardship; Role of Education in Antimicrobial Stewardship; Role of the Hospital Epidemiologist in Antimicrobial Stewardship; Role of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory in Antimicrobial Stewardship; Role of New and Rapid Diagnostics In Antimicrobial Stewardship; Antimicrobial Stewardship in the Community  Hospital; Antimicrobial Stewardship in Long-Term Care Facilities; Role of the Pharmacist in Antimicrobial Stewardship; Pharmacoeconomic Considerations of Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs; Principles of IV-to-PO Switch and PO therapy; Role of Technology in Antimicrobial Stewardship; and Metrics of Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323613798
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323613781

About the Authors

Cheston Cunha Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Clinician Educator, Brown University Alpert School of Medicine, Providence, Rhode Island

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.