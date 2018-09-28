Antimicrobial Stewardship, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 102-5

Foreword: Make Antibiotics Great Again

Preface: An Overview of Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs: Imperatives, Interventions, and Innovations

Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs: Principles and Practice

Antimicrobial Stewardship and Antimicrobial Resistance

Antimicrobial Resistance: An Antimicrobial/Diagnostic Stewardship and Infection Prevention Approach

Antibiotic Stewardship: Strategies to Minimize Antibiotic Resistance While Maximizing Antibiotic Effectiveness

Creative Collaborations in Antimicrobial Stewardship: Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Core Elements as Your Guide

Role of Education in Antimicrobial Stewardship

The Role of the Hospital Epidemiologist in Antibiotic Stewardship

Role of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory in Antimicrobial Stewardship

Current and Future Opportunities for Rapid Diagnostics in Antimicrobial Stewardship

Antimicrobial Stewardship in Community Hospitals

Role of the Pharmacist in Antimicrobial Stewardship

The Pharmacoeconomic Aspects of Antibiotic Stewardship Programs

Antibiotic Stewardship Program Perspective: Oral Antibiotic Therapy for Common Infectious Diseases

Role of Technology in Antimicrobial Stewardship

Metrics of Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs