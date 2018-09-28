Antimicrobial Stewardship, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 102-5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword: Make Antibiotics Great Again
Preface: An Overview of Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs: Imperatives, Interventions, and Innovations
Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs: Principles and Practice
Antimicrobial Stewardship and Antimicrobial Resistance
Antimicrobial Resistance: An Antimicrobial/Diagnostic Stewardship and Infection Prevention Approach
Antibiotic Stewardship: Strategies to Minimize Antibiotic Resistance While Maximizing Antibiotic Effectiveness
Creative Collaborations in Antimicrobial Stewardship: Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Core Elements as Your Guide
Role of Education in Antimicrobial Stewardship
The Role of the Hospital Epidemiologist in Antibiotic Stewardship
Role of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory in Antimicrobial Stewardship
Current and Future Opportunities for Rapid Diagnostics in Antimicrobial Stewardship
Antimicrobial Stewardship in Community Hospitals
Role of the Pharmacist in Antimicrobial Stewardship
The Pharmacoeconomic Aspects of Antibiotic Stewardship Programs
Antibiotic Stewardship Program Perspective: Oral Antibiotic Therapy for Common Infectious Diseases
Role of Technology in Antimicrobial Stewardship
Metrics of Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs
Description
This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Cheston B. Cunha, is devoted to Antimicrobial Stewardship. Articles in this issue include: Principles of Antimicrobial Stewardship; Antibiotic Resistance in Stewardship; Therapy of Resistant Organisms: A Stewardship Approach; Optimal Antibiotic Dosing Strategies; The Importance of Interdisciplinary Collaboration in Antimicrobial Stewardship; Role of Education in Antimicrobial Stewardship; Role of the Hospital Epidemiologist in Antimicrobial Stewardship; Role of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory in Antimicrobial Stewardship; Role of New and Rapid Diagnostics In Antimicrobial Stewardship; Antimicrobial Stewardship in the Community Hospital; Antimicrobial Stewardship in Long-Term Care Facilities; Role of the Pharmacist in Antimicrobial Stewardship; Pharmacoeconomic Considerations of Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs; Principles of IV-to-PO Switch and PO therapy; Role of Technology in Antimicrobial Stewardship; and Metrics of Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs.
About the Authors
Cheston Cunha Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Clinician Educator, Brown University Alpert School of Medicine, Providence, Rhode Island