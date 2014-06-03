Antimicrobial Stewardship, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323299237, 9780323299411

Antimicrobial Stewardship, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, Volume 28-2

1st Edition

Authors: Pranita Tamma
eBook ISBN: 9780323299411
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323299237
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd June 2014
Description

This issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, edited by Sara Cosgrove, MD, Pranita Tamma, MD, and Arjun Srinvasan, MD, is devoted to Infection Prevention and Stewardship. Articles in this issue include Behavior Issues in Antimicrobial Stewardship; Research Methods and Measurement Approaches for Analyzing the Impact of Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs; The Role of the Microbiology Laboratory in Antimicrobial Stewardship; Antimicrobial Stewardship in Long Term Care Facilities; Antimicrobial Stewardship in the NICU; Antimicrobial Stewardship in Immuno-compromised Populations; Antimicrobial Stewardship in Community Hospitals/Lower Resources Settings; Antimicrobial Stewardship in the Outpatient Setting; Informatics and Antimicrobial Stewardship; Antimicrobial Stewardship Interventions; and Teaching and Education in Antimicrobial Stewardship.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323299411
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323299237

About the Authors

Pranita Tamma Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions

