Antimicrobial Stewardship, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, Volume 28-2

This issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, edited by Sara Cosgrove, MD, Pranita Tamma, MD, and Arjun Srinvasan, MD, is devoted to Infection Prevention and Stewardship. Articles in this issue include Behavior Issues in Antimicrobial Stewardship; Research Methods and Measurement Approaches for Analyzing the Impact of Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs; The Role of the Microbiology Laboratory in Antimicrobial Stewardship; Antimicrobial Stewardship in Long Term Care Facilities; Antimicrobial Stewardship in the NICU; Antimicrobial Stewardship in Immuno-compromised Populations; Antimicrobial Stewardship in Community Hospitals/Lower Resources Settings; Antimicrobial Stewardship in the Outpatient Setting; Informatics and Antimicrobial Stewardship; Antimicrobial Stewardship Interventions; and Teaching and Education in Antimicrobial Stewardship.