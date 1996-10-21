Antigen Binding Molecules: Antibodies and T-Cell Receptors, Volume 49
1st Edition
Table of Contents
H.N. Eisen, Y. Sykulev, and T.J. Tsomides, Antigen-Secific T-Cell Receptors and Their Reactions with Natural Ligands: Complexes Formed by Peptides with Major Histocompatibility Complex Proteins.
E.A. Padlan, X-Ray Crystallography of Antibodies.
H.M. McConnell and M. Martinez-Yamout, Insight into Antibody Combining Sites using Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Spin Label Haptens.
J. Novotny and J. Bajorath, Computational Biochemical of Antibodies and T-CellReceptors.
P.G. Schultz, Catalytic Antibodies.
M. Sela and I. Pecht, The Nature of the Antigen.
J.S Huston, M.N. Margolies, and E. Haber, Antobody Binding Sites.
C. Milstein and M.S. Neuberger, Maturation of the Immune Response. Chapter References. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
Topics Covered Include:
X-ray crystallography of ligands.
Catalytic antibodies.
Nature of the antigen.
Antibody binding sites.
Maturation of the immune response.
Computational biochemistry of antibodies and T-cell receptors.
Antigen-specific T-cell receptors and their reactions.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* X-Ray Crystallography of Ligands
- Catalytic Antibodies
- Nature of the Antigen
- Antibody Binding Sites
- Maturtion of the Immune Response
- Computational Biochemistry of Antibodies and * T-Cell Receptors
- Antigen-Specific T-Cell Receptors and Their Reactions
Readership
Molecular biologists, biochemists, immunologists, and biophysicists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 21st October 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080582221
Reviews
@qu:"The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." @source:--NATURE @qu:"The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Frederic Richards Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.
David Eisenberg Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.
Peter Kim Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, Cambridge, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Edgar Haber Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard School of Public Health, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A.