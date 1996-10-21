Antigen Binding Molecules: Antibodies and T-Cell Receptors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342495, 9780080582221

Antigen Binding Molecules: Antibodies and T-Cell Receptors, Volume 49

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Frederic Richards David Eisenberg Peter Kim
Serial Volume Editors: Edgar Haber
eBook ISBN: 9780080582221
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st October 1996
Page Count: 536
Table of Contents

H.N. Eisen, Y. Sykulev, and T.J. Tsomides, Antigen-Secific T-Cell Receptors and Their Reactions with Natural Ligands: Complexes Formed by Peptides with Major Histocompatibility Complex Proteins.

E.A. Padlan, X-Ray Crystallography of Antibodies.

H.M. McConnell and M. Martinez-Yamout, Insight into Antibody Combining Sites using Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Spin Label Haptens.

J. Novotny and J. Bajorath, Computational Biochemical of Antibodies and T-CellReceptors.

P.G. Schultz, Catalytic Antibodies.

M. Sela and I. Pecht, The Nature of the Antigen.

J.S Huston, M.N. Margolies, and E. Haber, Antobody Binding Sites.

C. Milstein and M.S. Neuberger, Maturation of the Immune Response. Chapter References. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

Topics Covered Include:

X-ray crystallography of ligands.

Catalytic antibodies.

Nature of the antigen.

Antibody binding sites.

Maturation of the immune response.

Computational biochemistry of antibodies and T-cell receptors.

Antigen-specific T-cell receptors and their reactions.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* X-Ray Crystallography of Ligands

  • Catalytic Antibodies
  • Nature of the Antigen
  • Antibody Binding Sites
  • Maturtion of the Immune Response
  • Computational Biochemistry of Antibodies and * T-Cell Receptors
  • Antigen-Specific T-Cell Receptors and Their Reactions

Readership

Molecular biologists, biochemists, immunologists, and biophysicists.

Details

No. of pages:
536
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080582221

Reviews

@qu:"The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." @source:--NATURE @qu:"The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Frederic Richards Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.

David Eisenberg Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

Peter Kim Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, Cambridge, U.S.A.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Edgar Haber Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard School of Public Health, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

