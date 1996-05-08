Antidiabetic Agents: Recent Advances in their Molecular and Clinical Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120133277, 9780080526706

Antidiabetic Agents: Recent Advances in their Molecular and Clinical Pharmacology, Volume 27

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Bernard Testa Urs Meyer
eBook ISBN: 9780080526706
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120133277
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th May 1996
Page Count: 231
Table of Contents

Introduction. Regulation of Glucose Homeostasis. Clinical Aspects of Diabetes Mellitus. Mechanisms of Insulin Action. Therapeutic Use of Insulin. The Secretory Machinery of Insulin Release. Compounds Acting on Insulin Secretion: Sulphonylureas. Compounds Acting on Glucose Uptake: Biguanides. Compounds Acting on Glucose Absorption. Aldose Reductase Inhibitors as New Antidiabetic Drugs. Conclusions. References. Cumulative Index of Authors. Cumulative Index of Titles.

Description

Volume 27, the first thematic volume in the Series, provides an overview of present knowledge with regard to the pharmacological and clinical aspects of antidiabetic drugs. It aims to stimulate further consideration of possible concepts in the development of new antidiabetic drugs.

Readership

Pharmacologists, medicinal chemists, and toxicologists.

Details

No. of pages:
231
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080526706
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120133277

About the Serial Volume Editors

Bernard Testa Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University Hospital Centre, Lausanne, Switzerland

Urs Meyer Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Biocentre, University of Basel, Switzerland

