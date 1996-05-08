Antidiabetic Agents: Recent Advances in their Molecular and Clinical Pharmacology, Volume 27
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. Regulation of Glucose Homeostasis. Clinical Aspects of Diabetes Mellitus. Mechanisms of Insulin Action. Therapeutic Use of Insulin. The Secretory Machinery of Insulin Release. Compounds Acting on Insulin Secretion: Sulphonylureas. Compounds Acting on Glucose Uptake: Biguanides. Compounds Acting on Glucose Absorption. Aldose Reductase Inhibitors as New Antidiabetic Drugs. Conclusions. References. Cumulative Index of Authors. Cumulative Index of Titles.
Description
Volume 27, the first thematic volume in the Series, provides an overview of present knowledge with regard to the pharmacological and clinical aspects of antidiabetic drugs. It aims to stimulate further consideration of possible concepts in the development of new antidiabetic drugs.
Readership
Pharmacologists, medicinal chemists, and toxicologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 231
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 8th May 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080526706
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120133277
About the Serial Volume Editors
Bernard Testa Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University Hospital Centre, Lausanne, Switzerland
Urs Meyer Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Biocentre, University of Basel, Switzerland