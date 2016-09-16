Anticandidal Agents - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128113110, 9780128113127

Anticandidal Agents

1st Edition

Authors: Awanish Kumar
eBook ISBN: 9780128113127
Paperback ISBN: 9780128113110
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th September 2016
Page Count: 94
Description

Anticandidal Agents provides the latest information on candida drug resistance and its remedial implications. In this compilation, users will find a comprehensive view on overcoming resistance in anticandidal drugs, along with information on novel molecules.

Candida albicans is an opportunistic pathogenic fungus responsible for life threating invasive and nosocomial infections across the globe. Candidiasis is a major cause of morbidity among immunocompromised patients. Infections caused by non-albicans candida like C. glabrata, C. parapsilosis, and C. tropicalis have also imposed a serious threat in the last few decades. Current treatment of candidiasis relies primarily on antifungal agents broadly categorized as azoles, polyenes, echinocandins, allylamines, and pyrimidines.

Lately, antifungal resistance has emerged to be an obstruction of current treatment regime. A number of reasons are described in detail. Understanding the mechanisms of resistance is crucial for developing strategies for overcoming the hindrance in current therapeutics.

Key Features

  • Presents a complete understanding of candida resistance to help in the development of therapeutic expansion and novel drugs
  • Provides thorough information on candida drug resistance and its remedial implications
  • Covers crucial mechanisms of resistance that will help develop strategies for overcoming the hindrance in current therapeutics

Readership

Researchers in applied microbiology, molecular biology, mycology, biotechnology, and biochemistry

Table of Contents

  • List of Figures
  • List of Tables
  • Chapter 1. Introduction
    • Abstract
    • Pathogenesis and Virulence
    • Genome and Proteome
    • Genetics
    • Metabolome
  • Chapter 2. Host–Pathogen Interaction
    • Abstract
    • Morphogenesis
    • Immune Responses
  • Chapter 3. Antifungals Used Against Candidiasis
    • Abstract
    • Azoles
    • Polyenes
    • Echinocandins
    • Allylamines
    • Pyrimidines
    • Thiocarbamates and Morpholines
    • Other Inhibitors
    • Novel Inhibitors
    • Differential Expression of Genes in Response to Drugs
  • Chapter 4. Drug Resistance in Candida
    • Abstract
    • Emergence of Drug Resistance
    • Spread of Drug Resistance
    • Persistence of Drug Resistance
    • Multidrug Resistance
  • Chapter 5. Multidrug Resistance and Transporters
    • Abstract
    • Overview of Efflux Pumps
    • Fungal Efflux-Mediated Drug Resistance
    • Overcoming Efflux-Mediated Drug Resistance
  • Chapter 6. Potential Anticandidal Targets
    • Abstract
    • Surface Targets
    • Key Factors
    • Cellular Targets
    • Cross Talk
  • Chapter 7. Drug Development Strategies
    • Abstract
    • In Vitro Based
    • In Vivo Based
    • In Silico Based
  • Chapter 8. Conclusion
    • Abstract
  • Abbreviations
  • Bibliography

No. of pages: 94
94
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128113127
Paperback ISBN:
9780128113110

About the Author

Awanish Kumar

Awanish Kumar is a Professor in the Bio Technology Faculty at the National Insitute of Technology Raipur, India. He has previously held posts at the National Institute of Pharma Education & Research; McGill University, Canada; and Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Dehli. His key interests in research are the development of drug targeting methods in therapeutic treatments.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, National Institute of Technology Raipur

Ratings and Reviews

