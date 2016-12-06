Anticancer Treatments and Cardiotoxicity
1st Edition
Mechanisms, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Interventions
Anticancer Treatments and Cardiotoxicity: Mechanisms, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Interventions presents cutting edge research on the adverse cardiac effects of both radiotherapy and chemotherapy, brought together by leaders in the field. Cancer treatment-related cardiotoxicity is the leading cause of treatment-associated mortality in cancer survivors and is one of the most common post-treatment issues among survivors of adult cancer. Early detection of the patients prone to developing cardiotoxicity, taking in to account the type of treatment, history and other risk factors, is essential in the fight to decrease cardiotoxic mortality.
This illustrated reference describes the most effective diagnostic and imaging tools to evaluate and predict the development of cardiac dysfunction for those patients undergoing cancer treatment. In addition, new guidelines on imaging for the screening and monitoring of these patients are also presented. Anticancer Treatments and Cardiotoxicity is an essential reference for those involved in the research and treatment of cardiovascular toxicity.
- Provides algorithms essential for the use of imaging, and biomarkers for the screening and monitoring of patients
- Written by world-leading experts in the field of cardiotoxicity
- Includes high-quality images, case studies, and test questions
- Describes the most effective diagnostic and imaging tools to evaluate and predict the development of cardiac dysfunction for those patients undergoing cancer treatment
Professionals and graduate students in the fields of toxicology and cardiology research; Oncologists; Cardiologists; Clinicians
- List of Contributors
- Foreword
- Preface
- Preamble
- How Big Is the Problem? The Oncologist’s View
- How Big Is the Problem? The Cardiologists’ View
- Section I: General Considerations
- Chapter 1. Epidemiology and Trend of Prognosis in Cancer Patients
- Abstract
- References
- Chapter 2. Categories of Anticancer Treatments
- Abstract
- Further Reading
- Chapter 3. Classification by Mechanisms of Cardiotoxicity
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Type I Cardiotoxicity
- Type II Cardiotoxicity
- Cardiotoxicity Induced By TKI, VEGF Inhibitors
- Cardiotoxicity Induced by Other Chemotherapy Drugs
- References
- Chapter 4. Cardiotoxicity of Oncologic Treatments: Is There a Uniform Definition?
- Abstract
- References
- Chapter 5. The Impact of Radiotherapy
- Abstract
- Mechanisms of Toxicity
- Factors Modulating Radiosensitivity
- References
- Section II: Detrimental Effects of Anticancer Drugs and Radiotherapy on the Heart
- Chapter 6. Lessons From Preclinical Models
- Abstract
- References
- Chapter 7. Genetic and Epigenetic Risk Factors
- Abstract
- Anthracyclines
- Trastuzumab
- Radiotherapy
- References
- Chapter 8. Changes of Myocardial Structure and Function
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Anthracyclines
- Clinical Aspects
- Target Therapy
- ErbB2 Inhibitors
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Proteasome Inhibitors
- Angiogenesis Inhibitors
- Clinical Aspects
- Other Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
- Radiation-Induced Cardiomyopathy
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 9. Alteration of Heart Valves
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Pathology of Radiation-Induced Valvular Disease
- Risk Factors and Clinical Manifestations
- Monitoring, Diagnosis, and Management of RIVD
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 10. Pericardial Damage
- Abstract
- References
- Chapter 11. Effects of Radiotherapy on Vessels and Coronary Arteries
- Abstract
- Pathophysiology and Histopathology
- Coronary Artery Disease
- References
- Chapter 12. Cardiac Conduction Disturbances
- Abstract
- Physiopathologic Mechanisms
- Clinical Manifestations
- References
- Section III: Cardiovascular Complications of Cancer Treatments
- Chapter 13. Cardiac Rhythm Disturbances
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Rhythm Disturbances Associated With Neoplasms
- Rhythm Disturbances Secondary to Cancer Therapeutics
- Rhythm Disturbances Secondary to Radiotherapy
- QT Prolongation in the Cancer Patient
- Interaction Between Supportive Therapy and Antiarrhythmic Medication
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 14. Acute and Chronic Heart Failure
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Etiology, Demographics, and Prognosis
- Importance of Early Detection and Treatment
- Advanced HF Therapy
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 15. Coronary Artery Disease
- Abstract
- Cancer Therapeutics
- Radiation-Induced Accelerated CAD
- References
- Chapter 16. Pericardial Effusion and Pericarditis
- Abstract
- Radiotherapy
- Chemotherapy
- References
- Chapter 17. Radiation-Induced Carotid Atherosclerosis
- Abstract
- References
- Chapter 18. Valvular Heart Disease
- Abstract
- Preexisting Lesions
- Valve Disease as a Result of the Malignancy
- Valve Disease due to Radiation Therapy
- Valve Disease Related to Infectious Complications of Chemotherapy
- Valve Disease Related to Cardiotoxic Effects of Chemotherapy
- Evaluation of Valvular Disease in Patients With Potential Cardiotoxicity From Cancer Chemotherapeutic Agents
- References
- Chapter 19. Atrial Fibrillation and Stroke in Cancer Patients
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Cancer and Atrial Fibrillation
- AF Secondary to Cancer Treatment
- Management and Stroke Prevention
- Conclusions
- References
- Section IV: Imaging Evaluation of Cardiac Structure and Function in Cancer Patients
- Chapter 20. The Role of Echocardiography
- Abstract
- Chapter 20.1. Standard Echo-Doppler Evaluation: LV Systolic and Diastolic Function, Right Ventricular Function, Valvular Heart Disease
- LV Systolic Function
- LV Diastolic Function
- RV Function
- Heart Valve Disease
- Chapter 20.2. Pericardial Disease in Oncologic Patients
- Etiology
- Diagnosis of Pericardial Disease in Oncologic Patients
- Chapter 20.3. The Role of Contrast Echocardiography
- Chapter 20.4. Stress Echocardiography
- Chapter 20.5. Advanced Echocardiography: Speckle Tracking Echocardiography and 3D Echocardiography
- Three-Dimensional (3D) Echocardiography
- Speckle Tracking Echocardiography
- Chapter 21. The Role of Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance (CMR)
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Standard Analysis of Cardiac Structure and Function
- Tissue Characterization by LGE CMR and T1 Mapping
- References
- Chapter 22. Nuclear Medicine Imaging and Cardiotoxicity
- Abstract
- Introduction
- References
- Section V: Detection of Cardiac Dysfunction and Predictors of Cardiotoxicity
- Chapter 23. Detection by Cardiac Imaging: LV Ejection Fraction, Diastolic Dysfunction, Tissue Doppler, and Speckle Tracking Echocardiography
- Abstract
- LV Ejection Fraction
- Diastolic Dysfunction
- Strain Imaging
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 24. The Role of Biomarkers: Troponins, BNP, MPO, and Other Biomarkers
- Abstract
- Troponins
- High-Sensitivity Troponins
- Other Biomarkers
- References
- Chapter 25. Screening and Comprehensive Follow-Up Evaluation
- Abstract
- An Integrated Approach of Markers and Cardiac Imaging
- Implications of Early Detection on Therapeutic Approach
- Practical Use of Imaging for Follow-Up Evaluation
- Focus on the Patient With Known Cardiac Disease
- References
- Chapter 26. Preoperative Assessment for Noncardiac Surgery
- Abstract
- Risk Calculation of Perioperative Cardiac Morbidity
- Asymptomatic Patients With Normal LV Function
- Heart Failure
- Symptomatic LV Dysfunction
- Asymptomatic Patients With LV Dysfunction
- Natriuretic Peptides in Perioperative Risk of HF
- References
- Section VI: Cardiotoxicity in Childhood
- Chapter 27. Cardiotoxicity of Childhood Cancer Treatments
- Abstract
- Childhood Cancer Survival: Preamble
- Chronic Cardiotoxicity and Long-Term Effect of Radiotherapy in Childhood
- Cardiotoxicity Risk Factors in the Pediatric Age
- Detection and Monitoring of Cardiotoxicity in Children
- Prevention of Cardiotoxicity in Children
- References
- Section VII: Management of Anticancer Drugs Related Cardiotoxicity
- Chapter 28. Nonpharmacologic Therapy
- Abstract
- Risk Factors
- Exercise
- Nutrition and Diet
- Serum Markers
- References
- Chapter 29. Beta-Blockers
- Abstract
- Physiology of β-Blockers in Cardiotoxicity
- Evidence-Based Data
- Clinical Practice
- References
- Chapter 30. Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibition
- Abstract
- Physiology
- Evidence-Based Data
- Clinical Practice
- Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers
- References
- Chapter 31. Diuretics
- Abstract
- Cardioprotective Treatment
- Symptomatic Treatment
- References
- Chapter 32. Antiarrhythmic Drugs
- Abstract
- Supraventricular Arrhythmias
- Ventricular Arrhythmias
- Bradycardia, Sinus Node Dysfunction and Conduction Defects
- References
- Chapter 33. Anticoagulation in Cancer Patients
- Abstract
- Therapeutic Anticoagulation
- Prophylactic Anticoagulation
- References
- Chapter 34. New Drugs: The Beneficial Effects of Ranolazine
- Abstract
- Ranolazine: Mechanisms of Action
- Rationale for the Use of Ranolazine to Protect From Anticancer Drugs
- Basic and Clinical Researchers on the Use of Ranolazine in the Cancer Setting
- References
- Chapter 35. Percutaneous Coronary Intervention and Cardiac Surgery in Cancer Patients
- Abstract
- Management of Patients With CAD and Cancer
- Percutaneous Revascularization
- Surgical Revascularization
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 36. Focus on the Patient With Known Cardiac Disease
- Abstract
- Patients with cancer and previous known cardiac disease
- Pre- and Peri-Operative Management of Patients with Cancer and Known Cardiac Disease
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 37. Multidisciplinary Approach to Cardiac Disease in Cancer Patients
- Abstract
- The Concept of Cardio-Oncology
- The Importance of a Preliminary CV Risk Assessment in Cancer Patients
- The Role of a Baseline CV Examination
- The Role of a Cardiologic Follow-Up During Cancer Therapy
- Cardiologic Follow-Up of Cancer Survivors After Therapy Completion
- References
- Section VIII: Future Research Priorities
- Chapter 38. Pharmacogenomics Screening
- Abstract
- Pharmacogenomics: Background
- Genetic Determinants of Anthracycline-Induced Cardiotoxicity
- Genetic Determinants of Cardiotoxicity of Targeted Therapies
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 39. Cardiac Monitoring During Clinical Trials
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Phased Study Design
- Careful Patient Selection
- Cautious Cardiac Monitoring
- Clear Stopping Rules (Interruption and Discontinuation)
- Sequential Schemes of Anthracycline–Trastuzumab Administration
- Alternative Schemes
- Conclusion and Perspectives for Cardiac Monitoring and Management
- References
- Chapter 40. Preventive Therapy
- Abstract
- Dexrazoxane
- Statins
- Thalidomide
- Metformin
- References
- Chapter 41. Cardiotoxicity: Future Research Directions
- Abstract
- How to Predict the Risk of CTRCD
- How to Improve Therapeutic Strategies to Reduce Cardiotoxicity
- References
- Multiple Choice Questions
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 6th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026472
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128025093
Patrizio Lancellotti
Patricio Lancellotti is head of the intensive care cardiology unit at the University of Liège Hospital Center and Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of Liège. His research, conducted at Professor Luc Piérard's department of cardiology, has led to significant progress in the care of patients suffering from functional mitral insufficiency, a pathology often underestimated clinically yet weighing heavily on the prognosis. He has 300 peer-reviewed articles and an H-index = 40.
Professor of Cardiology, University of Liège, Liège, Belgium
Jose Zamorano
José Luis Zamorano is Professor of Medicine and Head of Cardiology at the University Complutense in Madrid and Director of the Cardiovascular Institute at the University Clinic San Carlos, Madrid. His key research interests include ischemic heart disease, cardiovascular risk factors and imaging modalities. Professor Zamorano is President Elect of the European Association of Echocardiography (EAE) and President of the Working Group on Non-invasive Diagnostic Imaging of the Spanish Society of Cardiology. He serves on numerous Editorial Boards, including the European Journal of Echocardiography, the American Society of Echocardiography and the European Heart Journal. He has authored over 400 articles for peer-reviewed journals and has an H-index = 57.
Professor and Head of Cardiology, University Hospital Ramón y Cajal, Madrid, Spain
Maurizio Galderisi
Maurizio Galderisi, is Associate Professor of Cardiology and Clinical Director at Federico II University Hospital in Italy. His research interests include cardiac function, heart failure, arterial hypertension, tissue Doppler and strain rate imaging, coronary flow reserve. He has served as editor of one book and author of 10 chapters in various cardiologic books. He is the author or co-author of 250 articles on international peer-reviewed indexed journals, with an H-index = 38. He has been an invited speaker at more than 70 major national and international meetings and holds scientific association membership with Società Italiana di Cardiologia (SIC), Società Italiana di Ecografia Cardiovascolare (SIEC), European Association of Echocardiography (EAE), and the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE).
Associate Professor of Cardiology, Clinical Director, Federico II University Hospital, Italy