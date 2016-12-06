Anticancer Treatments and Cardiotoxicity: Mechanisms, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Interventions presents cutting edge research on the adverse cardiac effects of both radiotherapy and chemotherapy, brought together by leaders in the field. Cancer treatment-related cardiotoxicity is the leading cause of treatment-associated mortality in cancer survivors and is one of the most common post-treatment issues among survivors of adult cancer. Early detection of the patients prone to developing cardiotoxicity, taking in to account the type of treatment, history and other risk factors, is essential in the fight to decrease cardiotoxic mortality.

This illustrated reference describes the most effective diagnostic and imaging tools to evaluate and predict the development of cardiac dysfunction for those patients undergoing cancer treatment. In addition, new guidelines on imaging for the screening and monitoring of these patients are also presented. Anticancer Treatments and Cardiotoxicity is an essential reference for those involved in the research and treatment of cardiovascular toxicity.