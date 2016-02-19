Antibody Production in Man: In Vitro Synthesis and Clinical Implications is composed of the proceedings of the Catharijne Conference on immunology held in Utrecht, Holland on March 15-18, 1978. The conference focuses on the in vitro induction and regulation of immunoglobulin and antibody synthesis by human lymphocytes. It aims to present, analyze, exchange, and criticize data among the different investigators and to attempt to resolve apparent inconsistencies and contradictions. The book first discusses the mitogen- and antigen-induced B-cell activation. It then explains the subpopulations of lymphocytes involved in the regulation of in vitro B-cell function and the clinical implications in the study of in vitro B-cell function. This book reflects the stimulation as well as the frustration during the workshop. It will serve as a small force and focus of direction in this most interesting, complex, and relevant area of human immunobiology.

1 Consideration of Antibody Deficiency Diseases in Relation to Normal B-Cell Development

2 Pokeweed Mitogen-Induced Responses of Human Peripheral Blood Lymphocytes: Regulation of B-Cell Triggering

3 Induction of Antibody Synthesis in Human Lymphocytes from Different Organs by Different PBA Substances

4 The Plaque-Forming Cell Response of Human Blood Lymphocytes. Cocultivation of Lymphocytes from Different Individuals

General Discussion Mitogen-Induced B-Cell Activation. I.

5 T—T Interactions in the Generation of Human Suppressor Effector Cells in Vitro

6 Biosynthesis and Secretion of Immunoglobuhns by Human Peripheral Blood Lymphocytes

7 Antigen-Specific and Antigen-Nonspecific Triggering of Human B Lymphocytes

General Discussion Mitogen-Induced B-Cell Activation. II.

8 Antigen-Induced Regulation of the PFC Response in Man

9 Human B-Cell Activation in Vitro: Regulation by Antigen- Specific Human Suppressor T Cells

10 Primary in Vitro Antibody Response to TNP-PAA: Cellular Basis

General Discussion Antigen-Induced B-Cell Activation. I.

11 T-B Collaboration in the in Vitro Ab Response to Diphtheria Toxoid: Evidence Favoring a Role for B Cells in the Generation of T-Cell Help

12 Antigen-Dependent PFC Induction in Cultures of Human Peripheral Blood Lymphocytes

13 Human Antigen-Specific Helper T-Cell Factors in B-Cell Responses

General Discussion Antigen-Induced B-Cell Activation. II.

14 Clinical Relevance of Subpopulation of Human T Lymphocytes

15 Further Studies on the IgM Receptors Located on the Surface of B Cells

16 Distinct Human T-Cell Subpopulations Regulating the Antigen-Induced Antibody Response General Discussion Subpopulations of Lumphocytes Involved in the in Vitro Regulation of B-Cell Function. I.

17 Generation of Plaque-Forming Cells: Allogenic Effect and Significance of Monocyte Removal

18 Regulation of Human B-Cell Differentiation by T-Cell Subclasses

19 Effect of Hydrocortisone on the Kinetics and Function of Peripheral Blood Immunoregulatory Cells in Man

General Discussion Subpopulations of Lymphocytes Involved in the in Vitro Regulation of B-Cell Function. II.

20 In Vitro Functional Heterogeneity of Humoral and Cellular Immune Deficiency States

21 Immoglobulin Secreting Cells in the Circulating Bloodand Mitogen-Stimulated Cultures from Patients with Immunodeficiency Diseases

22 Polyclonal B-Cell Activation in the Analysis of Immunodeficiency States

General Discussion Clinical Implications in the Study of in Vitro B-Cell Function. I.

23 Aberrant Regulation of B-Cell Function in Immunologically Mediated Diseases: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Sarcoidosis

24 The Cellular Defeat in IgA Deficiency: Possible Links to Hypogammaglobulinemia

25 Subpopulation of Human T Lymphocytes: Functional Characteristics

General Discussion Clinical Implications in the Study of in Vitro

B-Cell Function. II

Summary of Workshop Human B-Cell Function: Recent Advances, Unanswered Questions,

and Future Directions

