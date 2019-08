Antibiotic Use in Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 27-1

The topic of Antibiotic Use in Dermatology is reviewed in this issue of Dermatologic Clinics. Dr. James Del Rosso has assembled a panel of experts to pen articles on topics including Clinical Considerations in the Treatment of Acne Vulgaris and Other Inflammatory Skin Disorders, Topical Antibiotics in Dermatology, A Current Review of Topical Benzoyl Peroxide, Optimizing Use of Oral Antibiotics in Acne Vulgaris, How to Handle a CA-MRSA Outbreak, Atypical Mycobacterial Cutaneous Infections, Antibiotic Use in Sexually Transmissible Diseases, Use of Antibiotics for Non-Infectious Dermatologic Disorders When Antibiotics are Unnecessary, and Oral Antibiotic Drug Interactions of Clinical Significance to Dermatologists.