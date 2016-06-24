Antibiotic Resistance
1st Edition
Mechanisms and New Antimicrobial Approaches
Description
Antibiotic Resistance: Mechanisms and New Antimicrobial Approaches discusses up-to-date knowledge in mechanisms of antibiotic resistance and all recent advances in fighting microbial resistance such as the applications of nanotechnology, plant products, bacteriophages, marine products, algae, insect-derived products, and other alternative methods that can be applied to fight bacterial infections.
Understanding fundamental mechanisms of antibiotic resistance is a key step in the discovery of effective methods to cope with resistance. This book also discusses methods used to fight antibiotic-resistant infection based on a deep understanding of the mechanisms involved in the development of the resistance.
Key Features
- Discusses methods used to fight antibiotic-resistant infection based on a deep understanding of mechanisms involved in the development of the resistance
- Provides information on modern methods used to fight antibiotic resistance
- Covers a wide range of alternative methods to fight bacterial resistance, offering the most complete information available
- Discusses both newly emerging trends and traditionally applied methods to fight antibiotic resistant infections in light of recent scientific developments
- Offers the most up-to-date information in fighting antibiotic resistance
- Includes involvement of contributors all across the world, presenting questions of interest to readers of both developed and developing countries
Readership
Researchers, scientists, teachers of universities, medical practitioners in microbiology, bacteriology, biotechnology and pharmacology
Table of Contents
1 Antibiotic Stewardship: Hospital Strategies to Curb Antibiotic Resistance
2 Mechanisms of antibacterial resistance: shedding some light over these obscure processes?
3 Signaling pathways sustaining antibiotic resistance
4 Emerging drug resistance in bacterial enteric pathogens
5 Carbapenem resistant gram-negative bacilli
6 Antibiotic resistance: Can nanoparticles tackle the problem?
7 Nanoarhitectonics used in anti-infective therapy
8 Nanobiocomposites of metals as antimicrobial agents
9 Nano/nitric oxide and antibiotic resistance
10 Controlling bacterial antibiotic resistance using plant-derived compounds
11 Essential oils: A natural alternative to antibiotics resistance
12 Essential oil sensitivity of ESBL-producing Gram-negative bacteria
13 Antimicrobial and antibiotic potentiating activity of essential oils from tropical medicinal herbs and spices
14 Antimicrobial natural products against bacterial biofilms
15 The potential use of bacteriophage therapy as a treatment option in a post antibiotic era
16 Bacteriocins and its use for multidrug resistance bacterial control
17 Marine natural products in fighting microbial infections
18 Algae as a novel source of antimicrobial compounds: current and future perspectives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 24th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128036686
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128036426
About the Editor
Kateryna Kon
Dr. Kateryna Kon, MD, PhD, currently works at the Department of Microbiology, Virology and Immunology at Kharkiv National Medical University, Kharkiv, Ukraine as an Associate Professor. Dr. Kon received the Best Young Scientist of Kharkiv Award in 2007. She has ten years of teaching and fifteen years of research experience. She is an editorial board member of six international peer-reviewed journals.
Dr. Kon's scientific contributions include more than 100 publications, 6 books and 18 scientific articles. The main focus of Dr. Kon’s research is antibiotic resistance in bacteria, coping with microbial resistance by plant essential oils and nanoparticles, microbiology of surgical and gynaecological infections, application of different statistical methods to analysis of biomedical data.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, Virology and Immunology, Kharkiv National Medical University, Kharkiv, Ukraine
Mahendra Rai
Dr Mahendra Rai: Professor and Head of the Department of Biotechnology at Amravati University in Maharashtra, India. He has published 210 research papers, more than 100 popular articles in Indian and foreign journals and 30 books from reputed publishers like Elsevier, Springer, CRC, Taylor and Francis and Scientific Publisher. He is a member of several scientific societies and has been a national Scholar for five years. He has received several prestigious awards, including the father T.A. Mathias award (1989) from the All India Association for Christian Higher Education, and the Medini award (1999) from the Department of Environment and Forest, Government of India. He also received SERC visiting fellowship by Department of Science and Technology (1996), INSA visiting fellowship by Indian National Science Academy (1998) and TWAS-UNESCO Associateship (2002), Italy. Dr. Rai serves as a referee for 20 international journals and is a member of editorial board of ten national and international journals. He has approximately three decades of teaching and research experience. The main focus of his research is plant and nanobased bioactives against human pathogenic microbes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Biotechnology, SGB Amravati University, Amravati, Maharashtra, India