Antibiotic and Chemotherapy - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780702040641, 9780702047657

Antibiotic and Chemotherapy

9th Edition

Expert Consult

Authors: Roger Finch David Greenwood Richard Whitley S. Ragnar Norrby
Published Date: 19th October 2010
Page Count: 916
Description

Well-respected and widely regarded as the most comprehensive text in the field, Antibiotic and Chemotherapy, 9th Edition by Drs. Finch, Greenwood, Whitley, and Norrby, provides globally relevant coverage of all types of antimicrobial agents used in human medicine, including all antiviral, antiprotozoan and anthelminthic agents. Comprehensively updated to include new FDA and EMEA regulations, this edition keeps you current with brand-new information about antiretroviral agents and HIV, superficial and mucocutaneous myscoses and systemic infections, management of the immunocompromised patient, treatment of antimicrobial resistance, plus coverage of new anti-sepsis agents and host/microbe modulators. Reference is easy thanks to a unique 3-part structure covering general aspects of treatment; reviews of every agent; and details of treatments of particular infections.

Key Features

Offer the best possible care and information to your patients about the increasing problem of multi-drug resistance and the wide range of new antiviral therapies now available for the treatment of HIV and other viral infections.

Details

No. of pages:
916
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
About the Author

Roger Finch

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Infectious Diseases, School of Molecular Medical Sciences, Division of Microbiology and Infectious Disease, University of Nottingham and Nottingham University Hospitals

David Greenwood

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Antimicrobial Science, University of Nottingham Medical School

Richard Whitley

Affiliations and Expertise

Loeb Eminent Scholar Chair in Pediatrics; Professor in Pediatrics, Medicine and Microbiology, The University of Alabama at Birmingham

S. Ragnar Norrby

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, The Swedish Institute for Infectious Disease Control

