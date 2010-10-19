Antibiotic and Chemotherapy
9th Edition
Expert Consult
Description
Well-respected and widely regarded as the most comprehensive text in the field, Antibiotic and Chemotherapy, 9th Edition by Drs. Finch, Greenwood, Whitley, and Norrby, provides globally relevant coverage of all types of antimicrobial agents used in human medicine, including all antiviral, antiprotozoan and anthelminthic agents. Comprehensively updated to include new FDA and EMEA regulations, this edition keeps you current with brand-new information about antiretroviral agents and HIV, superficial and mucocutaneous myscoses and systemic infections, management of the immunocompromised patient, treatment of antimicrobial resistance, plus coverage of new anti-sepsis agents and host/microbe modulators. Reference is easy thanks to a unique 3-part structure covering general aspects of treatment; reviews of every agent; and details of treatments of particular infections.
Key Features
Offer the best possible care and information to your patients about the increasing problem of multi-drug resistance and the wide range of new antiviral therapies now available for the treatment of HIV and other viral infections.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 916
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 19th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047657
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057724
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702040641
About the Author
Roger Finch
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Infectious Diseases, School of Molecular Medical Sciences, Division of Microbiology and Infectious Disease, University of Nottingham and Nottingham University Hospitals
David Greenwood
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Antimicrobial Science, University of Nottingham Medical School
Richard Whitley
Affiliations and Expertise
Loeb Eminent Scholar Chair in Pediatrics; Professor in Pediatrics, Medicine and Microbiology, The University of Alabama at Birmingham
S. Ragnar Norrby
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, The Swedish Institute for Infectious Disease Control