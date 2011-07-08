Antibacterial Therapy and Newer Agents , An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455722914

Antibacterial Therapy and Newer Agents , An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 95-4

1st Edition

Authors: Keith Kaye Donald Kaye
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455722914
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th July 2011
Page Count: 224
Description

This issue of Medical Clinics of North America brings the physician up to date on the newest agents for antibacterial therapy.  New drugs are covered, as well as new approaches.  Topics include the newer fluoroquinolones; epidemiology, molecular mechanisms, and clinical management of pathogens resistant to antibacterial agents; current use for old antibacterial agents, including polymyxins, rifamycins, and aminoglycosides; topical antibacterial agents; newer beta-lactam antibiotics, including doripenem, ceftobiprole. ceftaroline, and cefepim; the use of antibacterial agents in renal failure; antibiotics for gram positive bacterial infections, including vancomycin, teicoplanin, quinupristin/dalfopristin, oxazolidinolones, daptomycin, telavancin, and ceftaroline; as well as macrolides, ketolides, and glycylcyclines, including azithromycin, clarithromycin, telithromycin, and tigecycline.

About the Authors

Keith Kaye Author

Detroit Medical Center and Wayne State University, Detroit, MI

Donald Kaye Author

