Anti-Virus Tools and Techniques for Computer
1st Edition
Anti-Virus Tools & Techniques for Computer
Table of Contents
Part I Guide to the Selection of Anti-Virus Tools and Techniques
1. Introduction
1.1 Audience and Scope
1.2 How to Use This Document
1.3 Definitions and Basic Concepts
2. Functionality
2.1 Detection Tools
2.2 Identification Tools
2.3 Removal Tools
3. Selection Factors
3.1 Accuracy
3.2 Ease of Use
3.3 Administrative Overhead
3.4 System Overhead
4. Tools and Techniques
4.1 Signature Scanning and Algorithmic Detection
4.2 General Purpose Monitors
4.3 Access Control Shells
4.4 Checksums for Change Detection
4.5 Knowledge-Based Virus Removal Tools
4.6 Research Efforts
4.7 Other Tools
5. Selecting Anti-Virus Techniques
5.1 Selecting Detection Tools
5.2 Identification Tools
5.3 Removal Tools
5.4 Example Applications of Anti-Virus Tools
6. Selecting the Right Tool
6.1 Selecting a Scanner
6.2 Selecting a General Purpose Monitor
6.3 Selecting an Access Control Shell
6.4 Selecting a Change Detector
6.5 Selecting an Identification Tool
6.6 Selecting a Removal Tool
7. For Additional Information
References
Part II Computer Viruses and Related Threats: A Management Guide
Executive Summary
1. Introduction
1.1 Audience and Scope
1.2 How to Use This Guide
2. A Brief Overview on Viruses and Related Threats
2.1 Trojan Horses
2.2 Computer Viruses
2.3 Network Worms
2.4 Other Related Software Threats
2.5 The Threat of Unauthorized Use
3. Virus Prevention in General
3.1 User Education
3.2 Software Management
3.3 Technical Controls
3.4 General Monitoring
3.5 Contingency Planning
4. Virus Prevention for Multiuser Computers and Associated Networks
4.1 General Policies
4.2 Software Management
4.3 Technical Controls
4.4 Monitoring
4.5 Contingency Planning
4.6 Associated Network Concerns
5. Virus Prevention for Personal Computers and Associated Networks
5.1 General Policies
5.2 Software Management
5.3 Technical Controls
5.4 Monitoring
5.5 Contingency Planning
5.6 Associated Network Concerns
Appendix A—References
Appendix B—Suggested Reading
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1995
Published:
- 1st January 1995
Imprint:
- William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
- 9781437728217
Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513643