Anti-Virus Tools and Techniques for Computer

1st Edition

1st Edition

eBook ISBN: 9781437728217
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513643
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 1st January 1995
Table of Contents

Part I Guide to the Selection of Anti-Virus Tools and Techniques

1. Introduction

1.1 Audience and Scope

1.2 How to Use This Document

1.3 Definitions and Basic Concepts

2. Functionality

2.1 Detection Tools

2.2 Identification Tools

2.3 Removal Tools

3. Selection Factors

3.1 Accuracy

3.2 Ease of Use

3.3 Administrative Overhead

3.4 System Overhead

4. Tools and Techniques

4.1 Signature Scanning and Algorithmic Detection

4.2 General Purpose Monitors

4.3 Access Control Shells

4.4 Checksums for Change Detection

4.5 Knowledge-Based Virus Removal Tools

4.6 Research Efforts

4.7 Other Tools

5. Selecting Anti-Virus Techniques

5.1 Selecting Detection Tools

5.2 Identification Tools

5.3 Removal Tools

5.4 Example Applications of Anti-Virus Tools

6. Selecting the Right Tool

6.1 Selecting a Scanner

6.2 Selecting a General Purpose Monitor

6.3 Selecting an Access Control Shell

6.4 Selecting a Change Detector

6.5 Selecting an Identification Tool

6.6 Selecting a Removal Tool

7. For Additional Information

References

Part II Computer Viruses and Related Threats: A Management Guide

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

1.1 Audience and Scope

1.2 How to Use This Guide

2. A Brief Overview on Viruses and Related Threats

2.1 Trojan Horses

2.2 Computer Viruses

2.3 Network Worms

2.4 Other Related Software Threats

2.5 The Threat of Unauthorized Use

3. Virus Prevention in General

3.1 User Education

3.2 Software Management

3.3 Technical Controls

3.4 General Monitoring

3.5 Contingency Planning

4. Virus Prevention for Multiuser Computers and Associated Networks

4.1 General Policies

4.2 Software Management

4.3 Technical Controls

4.4 Monitoring

4.5 Contingency Planning

4.6 Associated Network Concerns

5. Virus Prevention for Personal Computers and Associated Networks

5.1 General Policies

5.2 Software Management

5.3 Technical Controls

5.4 Monitoring

5.5 Contingency Planning

5.6 Associated Network Concerns

Appendix A—References

Appendix B—Suggested Reading

