Anti-inflammatory Agents Part I
1st Edition
Chemistry and Pharmacology
Medicinal Chemistry: A Series of Monographs, Volume 13–I explores the development in the treatment of some severely debilitating chronic inflammatory diseases, including arthritis, gout, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, psoriasis, conjunctivitis, episcleritis, and uveitis. This volume examines the anti-inflammatory drugs used to alter the inflammatory response in diseases of unknown cause. This book is comprised of two parts encompassing 11 chapters. Part I discusses the factors that cause the inflammation and explores the interaction of these causative agents with those therapies found to be clinically effective. This text also presents an illustrative classification of some debilitating inflammatory conditions and the available therapy. Part II explores the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agents that are peripheral analgesics and anti-pyretic. Other chapters review colchicine and allopurinol as anti-inflammatory drugs for gout. Finally, this volume ends with a discussion on the anti-inflammatory activity of some proteolytic enzymes of vegetable, animal, fungal, and bacterial origin. Physicians, chemists, and experimental biologists will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Introduction
Selected Reviews Dealing with Antiinflammatory Drugs
Part I Inflammatory Diseases
Chapter 1 Some Inflammatory Diseases in Man and Their Current Therapy
I. Introduction
II. Gout
III. The Rheumatoid Variants
IV. Rheumatoid Arthritis
V. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
VI. Renal Transplantation
VII. Osteoarthritis (Degenerative Joint Disease)
VIII. Psoriasis
IX. Other Skin Diseases
X. Conjunctivitis, Episcleritis, and Uveitis
References
Part II Preparation, Physical and Chemical Properties, and Structure—Activity Relationships
Chapter 2 Introduction to the Chemistry of Antiinflammatory and Antiarthritic Agents
I. Scope of These Chapters
II. Chemical and Pharmacological Classes; Interaction Potential
III. Assessment of Pharmacological Data in the Evaluation of Literature Reports
IV. Classical Nonsteroidal Antiinflammatory Agents
V. Receptor Site for Classical Antiinflammatory Agents
VI. Latent Antiinflammatory Agents
VII. Two Nonclassical Antiinflammatory Series
VIII. Goals of Future Research
References
Chapter 3 Aryl- and Heteroarylcarboxylic Acids
I. N-Arylanthranilic Acids
II. Heterocyclic Isosteres of N-Arylanthranilic Acids
III. Homologs of N-Arylanthranilic Acids and Heterocyclic Isosteres
IV. Fixed-Planar Arylcarboxylic Acids
V. The Antiinflammatory Receptor Site
VI. Salicylic Acids
VII. σ-Hydroxy"tricycle"carboxylic Acids
VIII. Miscellaneous Carboxylic Acids
References
Chapter 4 Aryl- and Heteroarylalkanoic Acids and Related Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Phenylacetic Acids
III. 3-Phenylpropionic Acids
IV. 4-Phenylbutyric Acids
V. Naphthaleneacetic Acids
VI. Indancarboxylic Acids
VII. 1,2,3,4-Tetrahydro-l-naphthoic Acids
VIII. Indoleacetic Acids and Related Compounds
IX. Phenothiazine-2-Acetic Acids
X. Pyrrolealkanoic Acids
XI. Furanalkanoic Acids
XII. Oxazolepropionic Acids
XIII. Thiazoleacetic Acids
XIV. Tetrazolealkanoic Acids
XV. Overall Structure-Activity Relationships
XVI. Conclusion
XVII. Addendum
References
Chapter 5 Enolic Acids with Antiinflammatory Activity
I. Introduction
II. Pyrazolidinediones
III. Other ß-Diketones (Nonpyrazolidinediones)
IV. ß-Sulfonylketones
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 6 Sulfonamides with Antiinflammatory Activity
I. Introduction
II. Fluoroalkanesulfonanilides
III. Other Sulfonamides
References
Chapter 7 Nonacidic Antiarthritic Agents and the Search for New Classes of Agents
I. Introduction
II. The Search for New Structural Types
III. Nonacidic Antiinflammatory Agents
IV. Clinical Antirheumatic Studies
References
Chapter 8 Design and Laboratory Evaluation of Gold Compounds as Antiinflammatory Agents
I. Introduction
II. Laboratory Evaluation of Gold Compounds
III. Design of Chrysotherapeutic Agents
IV. Pharmacology of Orally Absorbed Gold Compounds
V. Summary
References
Chapter 9 Antiinflammatory Steroids
I. Introduction
II. Evolution of Therapeutic Agents
III. Methods for Evaluating Corticosteroids
IV. Structure-Activity Relationships
V. New Approaches to Corticosteroid Therapy
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 10 Colchicine and Allopurinol
I. Introduction
II. Gout
III. Colchicine
IV. Allopurinol
V. Appendix
VI. Addendum
References
Chapter 11 Antiinflammatory Proteins and Peptides
I. Introduction
II. Adrenocorticotropic Hormones (ACTH's)
III. Enzymes as Therapy for Inflammation
IV. Other Antiinflammatory Proteins
V. Chalones: Natural Antiproliferative Agents
References
Author Index
Subject Index
