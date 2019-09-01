Anthropometry, Apparel Sizing and Design
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Anthropometry and garment sizing systems
1. New directions in the field of anthropometry, sizing and clothing fit
2. Anthropometric methods for apparel design
3. National size and shape surveys for apparel design
4. Developing apparel sizing system using anthropometric data: Body size and shape analysis, key dimensions and data segmentation
5. Apparel size designation and labelling
Part II: Body measurement devices and techniques
6. Full body 3D scanners
7. Scanning technologies for 4D scanning, motion analysis
Part III: Testing and evaluation of fit
8. Fabric, Seam and Design Applications in Developing Body Contouring Jeans
9. Evaluation of pattern block for fit testing
Part IV: Designing for specific functions
10. Sizing and fit for swimwear
11. Sizing and fit for protective clothing
12. Sizing and fit for footwear
13. Sizing and fit for pressure garments
14. Sizing and fit for plus size men and women wear
Description
Anthropometry, Apparel Sizing and Design, Second Edition, reviews techniques in anthropometry, sizing system developments, and their applications to clothing design. The book addresses the need for the improved characterization of population size, weights and the shapes of consumers. This new edition presents the very latest advances, and is expanded to include in-depth coverage of sizing and fit for specific groups and applications. Sections cover the development of sizing systems, classification and body types, the use of anthropometric data, body measurement devices and techniques, including 3D scanners for the full body and for particular body parts, 4D scanning technology and motion analysis.
Additional sections cover testing and the evaluation of fit and anthropometric sizing systems for particular functions, thus reflecting the increasing need for apparel to meet specific needs, such as in swimwear, protective clothing, mobility, intimate apparel, footwear and compression garments.
This book will be an essential reference source for apparel designers, manufacturers, retailers and merchandisers. Its detailed information and data will also be of great interest to researchers and postgraduate students across clothing technology, product design, fashion and textiles.
Key Features
- Reviews methods and techniques in anthropometry, sizing system development, and applications in clothing design
- Enables users to understand and utilize detailed anthropometric data
- Covers sizing and fit for particular uses, including protective clothing, compression garments, intimate apparel and footwear
Readership
Clothing/apparel designers, manufacturers, retailers, and merchandisers; researchers and postgraduate students in clothing technology, product design, fashion, and textiles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081026045
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Norsaadah Zakaria Editor
Norsaadah Zakaria is the founder of the Centre of Clothing Technology and Fashion, at the Institute of Business Excellence, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Malaysia. Her main research interests include traditional and 3D body scanning anthropometric survey, modelling and data for clothing sizes, shape analysis based on anthropometric data, and sizing system optimization and validation using data mining.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder, Centre of Clothing Technology and Fashion, Institute of Business Excellence, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Malaysia
Deepti Gupta Editor
Dr. Deepti Gupta is Professor in the Department of Textile Technology at IIT Delhi, India. She completed her PhD from the same department in 1995 and joined as a faculty member in 1997. She has 18 years of teaching and research experience and has published more than 40 papers in national and international journals of repute. She has guided two PhD and several M.Tech projects at IIT. Dr. Gupta has conducted research on the problem of body size chart development for the Indian ready-made garment industry for the last 6 years. She has published several papers in international journals and spoken at national and international conferences on the subject. Her team has generated a huge database of accurate anthropometric data of various segments of the Indian population. This has been analysed extensively to propose a unique, computer aided solution to the extremely complex problem of garment sizing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Textile Technology, Indian Institute of Technology, India