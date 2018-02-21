Anthony's Textbook of Anatomy & Physiology
21st Edition
Description
Just because A&P is complicated, doesn’t mean learning it has to be. Anthony’s Textbook of Anatomy & Physiology, 21st Edition uses reader-friendly writing, visually engaging content, and a wide range of teaching and learning support to ensure classroom success. Focusing on the unifying themes of structure and function and homeostasis, author Kevin Patton uses a very conversational and easy-to-follow narrative to guide you through difficult A&P material. The new edition of this two-semester text has been updated to ensure you have a better understanding of how the entire body works together. In addition, you can connect with the textbook through a number of free electronic resources, including , an electronic coloring book, 3D animations, and more!
Key Features
- Conversational writing style at a 11.7 reading level (the lowest available for 2-semester A&P books) makes text engaging and easy to understand.
- Updated Genetics chapter includes important advancements in that field.
- Updated content on osmosis revised to make it more simple and accurate.
- More than 1,400 full-color photographs and drawings illustrate the most current scientific knowledge and bring difficult concepts to life. Includes a unique color key to show color scheme that is used consistently throughout the book (for example, bones are off white, enzymes are lime green, nucleus is purple).
- UNIQUE! Consistent unifying themes, such as the Big Picture and Cycle of Life sections in each chapter, help you comprehend the interrelation of body systems and how the structure and function of these change in relation to age and development.
- Numerous feature boxes including: Language of Science and Language of Medicine, Mechanisms of Disease, Health Matters, Diagnostic Study, FYI, Sport and Fitness, and Career Choices provide interesting and important sidebars to the main content.
- Quick Check Questions reinforce learning by prompting you to review what you’ve just read.
- Chapter outlines, chapter objectives and study tips begin each chapter.
Table of Contents
UNIT ONE: The Body as a Whole
1. Organization of the Body
2. Homeostasis
3. Chemical Basis of Life
4. Biomolecules
5. Cell Structure
6. Cell Function
7. Cell Growth and Development
8. Introduction to Tissues
9. Tissue Types
UNIT TWO: Support and Movement
10. Skin
11. Skeletal Tissues
12. Axial Skeleton
13. Appendicular Skeleton
14. Articulations
15. Axial Muscles
16. Appendicular Muscles
17. Muscle Contraction
UNIT THREE: Communication, Control, and Integration
18. Nervous System Cells
19. Nerve Signaling
20. Central Nervous System
21. Peripheral Nervous System
22. Autonomic Nervous System
23. General Senses
24. Special Senses
25. Endocrine Regulation
26 Endocrine Glands
UNIT FOUR: Transportation and Defense
27. Blood
28. Heart
29. Blood Vessels
30. Circulation of Blood
31. Lymphatic System
32. Innate Immunity
33. Adaptive Immunity
34. Stress
UNIT FIVE: Respiration, Nutrition and Excretion
35. Respiratory Tract
36. Ventilation
37. Gas Exchange and Transport
38. Upper Digestive Tract
39. Lower Digestive Tract
40. Digestion and Absorption
41. Nutrition and Metabolism
42. Urinary System
43. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance
44 Acid-Base Balance
UNIT SIX: Reproduction and Development
45. Male Reproductive System
46. Female Reproductive System
47. Growth and Development
48. Genetics and Heredity
Glossary
Index
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 21st February 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323528801
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323709323
About the Author
Kevin Patton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA
Gary Thibodeau
Affiliations and Expertise
Chancellor Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Biology, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, River Falls, Wisconsin, USA