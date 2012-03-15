Anthony's Textbook of Anatomy & Physiology - 20th Edition - ISBN: 9780323096003, 9780323171915

Anthony's Textbook of Anatomy & Physiology

20th Edition

Authors: Kevin Patton Gary Thibodeau
eBook ISBN: 9780323171915
eBook ISBN: 9780323291477
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 15th March 2012
Page Count: 1240
Description

There’s no other A&P text that equals Anatomy & Physiology for its student-friendly writing, visually engaging content, and wide range of learning support. Focusing on the unifying themes of structure and function in homeostasis, this dynamic text helps you easily master difficult material with consistent, thorough, and non-intimidating explanations. You can also connect with the textbook through a number of electronic resources, including the engaging A&P Online course, an electronic coloring book, online tutoring, and more!

Key Features

  • Creative, dynamic design with over 1400 full-color photographs and drawings, plus a comprehensive color key, illustrates the most current scientific knowledge and makes the information more accessible.

  • UNIQUE! Consistent, unifying themes in each chapter such as the Big Picture and Cycle of Life sections tie your learning together and make anatomical concepts relevant.

  • UNIQUE! Body system chapters have been broken down into separate chapters to help you learn material in smaller pieces.

  • UNIQUE! A&P Connect guides you to the Evolve site where you can learn more about related topics such as disease states, health professions, and more.

  • Quick Guide to the Language of Science and Medicine contains medical terminology, scientific terms, pronunciations, definitions, and word part breakdowns for key concepts.

  • Brief Atlas of the Human of the Human Body contains more than 100 full-color supplemental photographs of the human body, including surface and internal anatomy.

Table of Contents

UNIT ONE: The Body as a Whole

Introduction: Seeing the Big Picture

        1.  Organization of the Body

        2.  The Chemical Basis of Life

        3.  Anatomy of Cells

        4.  Physiology of Cells

        5.  Cell Reproduction

        6.  Tissues

    UNIT TWO: Support and Movement

        7.  Skin and its Appendages

        8.  Skeletal Tissues

        9.  Skeletal System

       10.  Articulations

       11.  Anatomy of the Muscular System

       12.  Physiology of the Muscular System

    UNIT THREE: Communication, Control, and Integration

       13.  Nervous System Cells

       14.  Central Nervous System

       15.  Peripheral Nervous System

       16.  Autonomic Nervous System

       17.  Sense Organs

       18.  Endocrine Regulation

       19.  Endocrine Glands

    UNIT FOUR: Transportation and Defense

       20.  Blood

       21.  Anatomy of the Cardiovascular System

       22.  Physiology of the Cardiovascular System 

       23.  Lymphatic System

       24.  Immune System

       25.  Stress

    UNIT FIVE: Transportation and Defense

       26.  Anatomy of the Respiratory System

       27.  Physiology of the Respiratory System

       28.  Anatomy of the Digestive System

       29.  Physiology of the Respiratory System

       30.  Nutrition and Metabolism

       31.  The Urinary System

       32.  Fluid and Electrolyte Balance

       33.  Acid-Base Balance


    UNIT SIX: Reproduction and Development

       34.  Male Reproductive System

       35.  Female Reproductive System

       36.  Growth and Development

       37.  Genetics and Heredity

    Glossary
    Photo/Illustration Credits
    Index

    About the Author

    Kevin Patton

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA

    Gary Thibodeau

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Chancellor Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Biology, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, River Falls, Wisconsin, USA

