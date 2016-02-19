Anthocyanins as Food Colors
1st Edition
Description
Anthocyanins as Food Colors aims to assemble scattered information on anthocyanins pertinent to food coloration. Both basic and applied aspects of these pigments are discussed. Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with a discussion of the chemical structure of anthocyanins, followed by its copigmentation and biosynthesis. It then discusses the distribution of anthocyanin in food plants, as well as the compounds' stability in food. This work also looks into the analysis of anthocyanins and their presence in grapes and wine. Utilization of anthocyanins as food additives is addressed in the last chapter. This book will provide additional information in order to maximize the visual appeal of these pigments both in products in which they are naturally present and in products to which they may be added as colorants.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Chemical Structure of Anthocyanins
I. Introduction
II. Principal Hydroxylation, Methoxylation, Glycosylation, and Acylation Patterns of Natural Anthocyanins
III. Structural Transformations in Water
IV. Color Stabilization Effects
References
Chapter 2 Copigmentation of Anthocyanins
I. Introduction
II. Anthocyanin Coloration of Flowers
III. Copigmentation in Some Detail
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 3 Biosynthesis of Anthocyanins
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis of Anthocyanins in the General Context of Flavonoid Biosynthesis
III. General Phenylpropanoid Metabolism
IV. Biosynthesis of Anthocyanins
V. Summary and Outlook
References
Chapter 4 Proanthocyanidins
I. Introduction
II. The Natural Leucoanthocyanidins
III. The Naturally Occurring Proanthocyanidinocatechins
IV. Prospects
References
Chapter 5 Distribution of Anthocyanins in Food Plants
I. Introduction
II. Anthocyanins of the Dicotyledons: Archichlamydeae
III. Anthocyanins of the Dicotyledons: Sympetalae
IV. Anthocyanins of the Monocotyledons
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Stability of Anthocyanins in Foods
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Structure
III. Enzymes
IV. Temperature
V. Light
VI. pH
VII. Oxygen
VIII. Ascorbic Acid
IX. Sugars and Their Degradation Products
X. Metals
XI. Condensation
XII. Sulfur Dioxide
References
Chapter 7 Analysis of Anthocyanins
I. Qualitative Analysis
II. Quantitative Analysis
III. Differentiation between Groups of Compounds
References
Chapter 8 The Anthocyanins of Grapes and Wines
I. Introduction
II. Identification Methods for the Anthocyanins of Grapes
III. Distribution of Anthocyanins in the Different Species of Vitis
IV. Differentiation of Red Wines According to Their Anthocyanin Content
V. Changes in Anthocyanin Content during Grape Ripening
VI. Determination of Anthocyanin Content and Color in Red Wines
VII. Anthocyanin Extraction from Grapes during Vinification
VIII. Transformation of Anthocyanins during Wine Storage and Aging
IX. Conclusions
References
Chapter 9 Anthocyanins as Food Additives
I. Introduction
II. Sources of Anthocyanins
III. Processing of the Raw Material
IV. Anthocyanin Colorants
V. Synthetic Flavylia
References
Subject Index
Genus and Species Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th April 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157902