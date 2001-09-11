Antenna Toolkit
2nd Edition
Description
Joe Carr has provided radio amateurs and short-wave listeners with the definitive design guide for sending and receiving radio signals with Antenna Toolkit 2nd edition.
Together with the powerful suite of CD software, the reader will have a complete solution for constructing or using an antenna - bar the actual hardware! The software provides a simple Windows-based aid to carrying out the design calculations at the heart of successful antenna design. All the user needs to do is select the antenna type and set the frequency - a much more fun and less error prone method than using a conventional calculator to solve formulae.
The new edition has been revised to include further cases of propagation, additional antennas and also two new chapters - Small Loop Antennas (a topic of considerable interest, which has been the subject of much recent debate in the amateur radio press); and Yagi Beam Antennas (widely used at HF and VHF). The CD software has also been updated.
Joe Carr's expertise in the area of antenna design is legendary. Antenna designers, whether hobbyist or technician, can be assured they need look no further than Antenna Toolkit for the complete guide to understanding the practicalities of using and designing antennas today.
Key Features
A complete solution for antenna design in one package.
Includes free CD-ROM with state of the art software for all design calculations.
The definitive guide to antenna design for radio amateurs and short-wave listeners.
Readership
Technicians and enthusiasts (short wave listening, ham radio and electronics).
Table of Contents
Preface; Radio signals on the move; Antenna basics; Wire, connection, grounds; Marconi and other unbalanced antennas; Doublets, dipoles and other Hertzian antennas; Limited space antennas; Large loop antennas; Wire array antennas; Small loop antennas; Yagi beam antennas; Impedance matching; Simple antenna instrumentation and measurements; Getting a 'good ground'; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2001
- Published:
- 11th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493886
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750649476
About the Author
Joseph Carr
Joe Carr devoted his life to furthering a wider understanding of electronics and spreading his passion for radio, becoming one of the USA’s best known technical authors with over 25 books and hundreds of magazine articles to his name. Newnes is proud to have published a number of his recent titles, including his last book, RF Components and Circuits.
Affiliations and Expertise
US Defense Department
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Electronics Engineer (avionics) with US Defense Department and leading electronics author for Newnes and Prompt.