Antarctic Climate Evolution - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444528476, 9780080931616

Antarctic Climate Evolution

1st Edition

Editors: Fabio Florindo Martin Siegert
eBook ISBN: 9780080931616
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444528476
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 10th October 2008
Page Count: 606
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
128.00
108.80
182.73
155.32
143.00
121.55
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
155.00
131.75
131.00
111.35
105.00
89.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Antarctic Climate Evolution is the first book dedicated to furthering knowledge on the evolution of the world’s largest ice sheet over its ~34 million year history. This volume provides the latest information on subjects ranging from terrestrial and marine geology to sedimentology and glacier geophysics.

Key Features

  • An overview of Antarctic climate change, analyzing historical, present-day and future developments
  • Contributions from leading experts and scholars from around the world
  • Informs and updates climate change scientists and experts in related areas of study

Readership

The book is relevant to marine geologists, geophysicists, geochemists, atmospheric physicists, climatologists, glaciologists and students of Earth history.

Table of Contents

Introduction (Siegert and Florindo); The International Polar Years: A history of Developments in Antarctic Climate Evolution (Florindo, Meloni and Siegert); A History of Antarctic Cenozoic Glaciation - View from the Margin (Barrett); Circulation and Water Masses of the Southern Ocean: A Review (Carter et al); Cenozoic Climate History from Seismic Reflection and Drilling Studies on the Antarctic Continental Margin (Cooper et al); Numerical Modelling of the Antarctic Ice Sheet (Siegert); The Antarctic Continent in Gondwanaland: A Tectonic Review and Potential Research Targets for Future Investigations (Talarico and Kleinschmidt); From Greenhouse to Icehouse -The Eocene/Oligocene in Antarctica (Francis et al); The Oligocene-Miocene Boundary - Antarctic Climate Response to Orbital Forcing (Wilson et al); Middle Miocene to Pliocene History of Antarctica and the Southern Ocean (Haywood et al); Late Pliocene-Pleistocene Antarctic Climate Variability at Orbital and Suborbital Scale: Ice Sheet, Ocean and Atmospheric Interactions (Naish et al); Antarctica at the Last Glacial Maximum, Deglaciation and the Holocene (Wright et al); Concluding Remarks: Recent Changes in Antarctica and Future Research (Florindo and Siegert)

Details

No. of pages:
606
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080931616
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444528476

About the Editor

Fabio Florindo

Affiliations and Expertise

Instituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia, Rome, Italy

Martin Siegert

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.