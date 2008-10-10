Antarctic Climate Evolution
1st Edition
Description
Antarctic Climate Evolution is the first book dedicated to furthering knowledge on the evolution of the world’s largest ice sheet over its ~34 million year history. This volume provides the latest information on subjects ranging from terrestrial and marine geology to sedimentology and glacier geophysics.
Key Features
- An overview of Antarctic climate change, analyzing historical, present-day and future developments
- Contributions from leading experts and scholars from around the world
- Informs and updates climate change scientists and experts in related areas of study
Readership
The book is relevant to marine geologists, geophysicists, geochemists, atmospheric physicists, climatologists, glaciologists and students of Earth history.
Table of Contents
Introduction (Siegert and Florindo); The International Polar Years: A history of Developments in Antarctic Climate Evolution (Florindo, Meloni and Siegert); A History of Antarctic Cenozoic Glaciation - View from the Margin (Barrett); Circulation and Water Masses of the Southern Ocean: A Review (Carter et al); Cenozoic Climate History from Seismic Reflection and Drilling Studies on the Antarctic Continental Margin (Cooper et al); Numerical Modelling of the Antarctic Ice Sheet (Siegert); The Antarctic Continent in Gondwanaland: A Tectonic Review and Potential Research Targets for Future Investigations (Talarico and Kleinschmidt); From Greenhouse to Icehouse -The Eocene/Oligocene in Antarctica (Francis et al); The Oligocene-Miocene Boundary - Antarctic Climate Response to Orbital Forcing (Wilson et al); Middle Miocene to Pliocene History of Antarctica and the Southern Ocean (Haywood et al); Late Pliocene-Pleistocene Antarctic Climate Variability at Orbital and Suborbital Scale: Ice Sheet, Ocean and Atmospheric Interactions (Naish et al); Antarctica at the Last Glacial Maximum, Deglaciation and the Holocene (Wright et al); Concluding Remarks: Recent Changes in Antarctica and Future Research (Florindo and Siegert)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 606
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 10th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080931616
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444528476
About the Editor
Fabio Florindo
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia, Rome, Italy
Martin Siegert
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK