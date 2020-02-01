ANSYS Workbench for Finite Element Analysis
1st Edition
Description
ANSYS Workbench for Finite Element Analysis helps engineering academics and professionals learn to use this tool as efficiently as possible, while also providing the background FEA and engineering analysis theory needed to develop quality models and correctly interpret the results.
Using a lecture lab style approach, the book builds gradually in complexity towards advanced techniques, with examples, exercises and reading lists supporting throughout. Readers will quickly become confident in using powerful ANSYS features for finite element based engineering problems.
This provides a solid foundation on which to build, preparing readers to become Power Users who can take advantage of everything the program has to offer.
Key Features
- Prepares readers to create industry standard models with ANSYS in 5 days or less
- Covers complex simulation features including explicit dynamics
- References ANSYS documentation throughout, focusing on developing overall competence with the software before tackling any specific application
- Gives guidance on postprocessing and reviewing results to ensure models are interpreted accurately
Readership
Self-study and reference material for mechanical engineers, aerospace engineers, nuclear engineers, and materials scientists in industry. Graduates and researchers, MSc students in engineering disciplines including mechanical, civil engineering, heat transfer, CAD, and design
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Workbench and Finite Element Analysis
2. The Workbench Project
3. Geometry, The Design Modeler Environment
4. Defining Engineering Data/Material Properties
5. The Mechanical Environment
6. Meshing
7. Workbench Analysis Environment
8. Solution Setup
9. Postprocessing and Reviewing Results
10. Using Workbench Files
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161302
About the Author
Mary Thompson
Kate is a Mechanical Engineer with almost 20 years of experience using ANSYS for engineering design and analysis in academia and industry. Kate specializes in finite element modeling of microscale surface phenomena, parametric design, new product development, design for manufacturing, engineering design theory and methodology, and engineering design education and assessment. She has taught ANSYS and finite element analysis at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and has held faculty positions at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and the Technical University of Denmark (DTU). Kate is currently engaged in material and process research and development at GE Additive. She earned her SB, SM, and PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
GE Additive, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, MA, USA