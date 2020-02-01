ANSYS Workbench for Finite Element Analysis helps engineering academics and professionals learn to use this tool as efficiently as possible, while also providing the background FEA and engineering analysis theory needed to develop quality models and correctly interpret the results.

Using a lecture lab style approach, the book builds gradually in complexity towards advanced techniques, with examples, exercises and reading lists supporting throughout. Readers will quickly become confident in using powerful ANSYS features for finite element based engineering problems.

This provides a solid foundation on which to build, preparing readers to become Power Users who can take advantage of everything the program has to offer.