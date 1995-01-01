Answers to Selected Problems in Multivariable Calculus with Linear Algebra and Series contains the answers to selected problems in linear algebra, the calculus of several variables, and series. Topics covered range from vectors and vector spaces to linear matrices and analytic geometry, as well as differential calculus of real-valued functions. Theorems and definitions are included, most of which are followed by worked-out illustrative examples.

The problems and corresponding solutions deal with linear equations and matrices, including determinants; vector spaces and linear transformations; eigenvalues and eigenvectors; vector analysis and analytic geometry in R3; curves and surfaces; the differential calculus of real-valued functions of n variables; and vector-valued functions as ordered m-tuples of real-valued functions. Integration (line, surface, and multiple integrals) is also covered, together with Green's and Stokes's theorems and the divergence theorem. The final chapter is devoted to infinite sequences, infinite series, and power series in one variable.

This monograph is intended for students majoring in science, engineering, or mathematics.