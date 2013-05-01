Anorexia, Volume 92
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Former Editors
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Novel Neuropeptides in the Control of Food Intake
1 Introduction
2 Neuronostatin
3 Nesfatin-1
4 Conclusions
References
Chapter Two. Anorexia and Hypothalamic Degeneration
1 Introduction
2 The anx/anx Mouse
3 General Aspects of Mechanisms Underlying Weight Disturbances
4 Neurodegeneration and Mitochondrial Dysfunction Related to Eating Disorders in Humans
5 Conclusions and Future Directions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Three. The Role of Ghrelin in Anorexia–Cachexia Syndromes
1 Introduction
2 Discovery of Ghrelin
3 Ghrelin, GHS-R1a, and GOAT
4 Mechanisms of Action of Ghrelin
5 Ghrelin and Sarcopenia of Aging
6 Ghrelin and Cancer Cachexia
7 Ghrelin and COPD-Induced Cachexia
8 Ghrelin and Anorexia Nervosa
9 Ghrelin and CHF-Induced Cachexia
10 Ghrelin and ESRD
11 AIDS-Associated Cachexia
12 RA-Associated Cachexia
13 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Four. Ghrelin Gene Variants and Eating Disorders
1 Introduction
2 Ghrelin Signaling System
3 Physiological Functions of Ghrelin
4 Ghrelin and Eating Disorders
5 Ghrelin Gene Variants and Eating Disorders
6 Association of Ghrelin Polymorphisms with Anthropometry and Eating Pathology in Young Women
7 Association of Ghrelin Polymorphisms with Changes in Eating Disorder Phenotypes
8 Conclusions
References
Chapter Five. Steroid Metabolism and Excretion in Anorexia Nervosa
1 Introduction
2 Steroid Metabolism in Health
3 Steroid Metabolism in AN
4 Steroid Excretion in AN
5 Effects of Refeeding
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Six. Anorexia Nervosa and Estrogen Receptors
1 Introduction
2 Anorexia Nervosa
3 Estrogens and Estrogen Receptors and Pathways
4 Estrogen and Anorexia
5 Human Genetics of Estrogen Pathway in Anorexia Nervosa
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter Seven. Cannabinoid Receptors and Cholecystokinin in Feeding Inhibition
1 Introduction: Peripheral Regulation of Food Intake: A Place for Endocannabinoids and Cholecystokinin
2 The Endocannabinoids and Feeding Regulation
3 CCK and Feeding Regulation
4 Interactions Between CCK and Endocannabinoid Receptors in the Regulation of Feeding
5 Conclusions and Clinical Relevance
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Eight. Treatment of Cachexia
1 Introduction
2 Molecular Mediators of Cachexia
3 Peripheral and Central Appetite Regulation
4 Cancer Cachexia
5 Cardiac Cachexia
6 Renal Cachexia
7 Other Cachexia
8 Summary of Treatment Effects
9 Future Directions
References
Chapter Nine. The Influence of Estrogen Therapies on Bone Mineral Density in Premenopausal Women with Anorexia Nervosa and Amenorrhea
1 Introduction
2 Estrogen Therapy and Bone Mass
3 Potential Clinical Drawbacks of Estrogen Therapy for Patients with AN
4 Influence of Oral Contraceptives on Bone Mineral Density
5 Influence of Hormone Replacement Therapy on Bone Mineral Density
6 The Role of Insulin-Like Growth Factor 1 and Estrogen on Bone Mineral Density
7 Implications
References
Chapter Ten. Clinical and Hormonal Variables Related to Bone Mass Loss in Anorexia Nervosa Patients
1 Introduction
2 Materials and Methods
3 Results
4 Discussion
Further-Reading
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Eleven. Mechanism-Based Therapeutic Approaches to Cachexia
1 Introduction
2 Body and Tissue Wasting
3 Anorexia
4 Inflammation
5 Tissue Wasting in Cachexia: Hypoanabolism or Hypercatabolism?
6 From Mechanistic Alterations to Therapeutic Strategies
7 Nutritional Interventions
8 Anti-Inflammatory Strategies
9 Inhibition of Cytokine Production
10 Interference with Cytokine-Receptor Interaction
11 Strategies to Correct Metabolic Alterations
12 Conclusions
References
Chapter Twelve. Cisplatin-Induced Anorexia and Ghrelin
1 Introduction
2 Cisplatin-Induced Overproduction of 5-HT
3 Cisplatin, 5-HT-Induced Ghrelin Regulation
4 Treatment of Ghrelin- and Ghrelin Enhancer-Based, Cisplatin-Caused Dyspepsia
5 Conclusion
References
Chapter Thirteen. Anorexia of Aging
1 Introduction
2 Animal Studies
3 Human Studies
4 Anorexia of Aging May Result from the Imbalance of Catabolism and Anabolism: Convergence of Animal and Human Studies
5 Therapeutic Approaches to Overcome the Anorexia of Aging and Its Deleterious Effects on Body Functions
6 Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Index
Description
First published in 1943, Vitamins and Hormones is the longest-running serial published by Academic Press. The Editorial Board now reflects expertise in the field of hormone action, vitamin action, X-ray crystal structure, physiology and enzyme mechanisms.
Under the capable and qualified editorial leadership of Dr. Gerald Litwack, Vitamins and Hormones continues to publish cutting-edge reviews of interest to endocrinologists, biochemists, nutritionists, pharmacologists, cell biologists and molecular biologists. Others interested in the structure and function of biologically active molecules like hormones and vitamins will, as always, turn to this series for comprehensive reviews by leading contributors to this and related disciplines.
This volume focuses on anorexia.
