Anomia
1st Edition
Neuroanatomical and Cognitive Correlates
Table of Contents
Introduction:
H. Goodglass and A. Wingfield, Word-Finding Deficits in Aphasia: Clinical Symptomatology and Brain-Behavior Relationships.
Anatomical and Theoretical Considerations in Anomia:
B. Gordon, Models of Naming.
D. Tranel, A.R. Damasio, and A.R. Damasio, On the Neurology of Naming.
Dissociations and Other Naming Phenomena:
R. De Bleser, Modality-Specific Dissociations.
C. Semenza, Proper-Name-Specific Aphasias.
Life Span Perspectives on Anomia: Clinical and Therapeutic Considerations:
P. Menyuk, Naming Disorders in Childhood.
M. Nicholas, C. Barth, L.K. Obler, R. Au, and M.L. Albert, Naming in Normal Aging and Dementia of the Alzheimer's Type.
N. Helm-Estabrooks, Treatment of Aphasis Naming Problems.
H. Goodglass and A. Wingfield, Summary of the Volume. Author Index. Summary Index.
Description
Anomia is the inability to access spoken names for objects, most often associated with the elderly or those with brain damage to the left hemisphere. Anomia offers the state-of-the-art review of disorders of naming, written by acknowledged experts from around the world, approached from both clinical and theoretical viewpoints. Goodglass, known around the world for his research in aphasia and speech pathology, edits this first book devoted exclusively to naming and its disorders. Wingfield is known for his classic studies of lexical processing in aphasic and normal speakers. The book includes comprehensive literature reviews, a summary of relevant research data, as well as astudy of recent advances in cognitive analysis and anatomic findings. Anomia is an immensely useful work for all those involved in the study of language, particularly those in cognitive neuroscience, neurology, speech pathology, and linguistics.
Key Features
- Devoted entirely to naming and its disorders
- Includes up-to-date descriptions of advances in cognitive analysis
- Contains approaches from both clinical and theoretical viewpoints
- Brings together the top researchers from the U.S., England, and Italy
Readership
Academics, clinical professionals, and graduate students in neuropsychology, speech, language, and communication disorders, cognitive science, and gerontology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 19th May 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527277
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122896859
Reviews
"This volume... provides a welcome review incorporating current clinical findings and theoretical viewpoints. The editors begin with a highly readable overview of word-finding deficits in aphasia. Overall... found this volume to be well written and highly informative. A strength is its integration of clinical and theoretical, anatomic, and cognitive perspectives. This book should be useful to readers across many disciplines who have an interest in language and brain-behavior relationships." --JOURNAL OF THE INTERNATIONAL NEUROPSYCHOLOGICAL SOCIETY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Harold Goodglass Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
Arthur Wingfield Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Brandeis University, Waltham, Massachusetts, U.S.A.