Annual Review of Chronopharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080341354, 9781483191027

Annual Review of Chronopharmacology

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: A. Reinberg M. Smolensky G. Labrecque
eBook ISBN: 9781483191027
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 14th March 1986
Page Count: 334
Description

Annual Review of Chronopharmacology, Volume 2 presents a scholarly means of rapidly communicating findings and developments in chronopharmacology, which is considered a quickly emerging field. This text first discusses aspects and statistical procedures in chronobiology and chronopharmacology. This book then explains circadian and circannual changes in nephrotoxic effects of heavy metals and antibiotics; chronotoxicology and chronopharmacology with emphasis on carcinostatic agents; and chronopharmacology of cardiovascular medications. The chronopharmacology and chronotherapy of asthma are also tackled. This book concludes by explaining the chronopharmacology of antidepressant drugs and of the inflammatory process. This publication will be invaluable to those interested in the field of chronopharmacology.

Table of Contents


Foreword

New Aspects in Chronopharmacology

Statistical Procedures in Chronobiology and Chronopharmacology

Circadian and Circannual Changes in Nephrotoxic Effects of Heavy Metals and Antibiotics

Chronotoxicology and Chronopharmacology with Emphasis on Carcinostatic Agents

The Chronopharmacology of Cardiovascular Medications

The Chronopharmacology and Chronotherapy of Asthma

The Chronopharmacology of Antidepressant Drugs

The Chronopharmacology of the Inflammatory Process

Index

Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483191027

About the Editor

A. Reinberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Fondation A. de Rothschild, Rouen, France

M. Smolensky

G. Labrecque

