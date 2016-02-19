Annual Review of Chronopharmacology, Volume 2 presents a scholarly means of rapidly communicating findings and developments in chronopharmacology, which is considered a quickly emerging field. This text first discusses aspects and statistical procedures in chronobiology and chronopharmacology. This book then explains circadian and circannual changes in nephrotoxic effects of heavy metals and antibiotics; chronotoxicology and chronopharmacology with emphasis on carcinostatic agents; and chronopharmacology of cardiovascular medications. The chronopharmacology and chronotherapy of asthma are also tackled. This book concludes by explaining the chronopharmacology of antidepressant drugs and of the inflammatory process. This publication will be invaluable to those interested in the field of chronopharmacology.