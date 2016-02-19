Annual Review in Automatic Programming, Volume 9 deals with automatic programming, with emphasis on the programming language ALGOL 68. The book demonstrates the progression in the formal definition of programming languages from ALGOL 60 through to the revised version of ALGOL 68. Other topics range from real-time operating systems and process control languages to data flow analysis, microprocessors, design automation, real-time system specifications, and Fortran real-time programming.

After an introduction to the formal definition of ALGOL 68, this volume turns to an operating system which provides for a flexible interface to support a wide spectrum of real-time language facilities. The chapters that follow focus on data flow through the elements of a real time application, the possibilities as well as the problems of future microprocessor applications in real-time systems, and the design goals and main principles of a monitor called SIMON. A language based upon an automaton model is also described, with particular reference to synchronizations between actions and events. In addition, the book presents a pilot study of the possibility to develop an integrated interactive system for computer aided design of control computer systems and considers the industrial real-time BASIC designed for process control. A chapter discussing the unique distributed DDC system developed by Tokyo Gas Company and Hitachi for city gas production plants concludes the book. This book will be of use to students and professionals interested in programming languages.