Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 94, provides a thorough accounting of progress in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its applications in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required, and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Updates in this new release include sections on 31PNMR Studies of Lateral Diffusion, Progress in the Accurate Determination of 1H-1H Distances by NMR Procedures, Recent Solid State NMR Studies of Hydrated Lipid Membranes, and Recent Advances in 17O NMR Studies.

This book has established itself as a premier means for both specialists and non-specialists who are looking to become familiar with new techniques and applications pertaining to NMR spectroscopy.