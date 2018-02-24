Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128152126, 9780128161166

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 94

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780128161166
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128152126
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th February 2018
Page Count: 260
Table of Contents

1. Accurate NMR Determinations of Proton–Proton Distances
Sandor Boros, Zoltán Gáspári and Gyula Batta
2. Recent Solid-State NMR Studies of Hydrated Lipid Membranes
Yuichi Umegawa, Nobuaki Matsumori and Michio Murata
3. Lateral Diffusion and NMR
Peter M. Macdonald and Angel Lai
4. Recent Developments in NMR Studies of Aluminophosphates
Hiroki Nagashima, Charlotte Martineau-Corcos, Grégory Tricot, Julien Trébosc, Frédérique Pourpoint, Jean-Paul Amoureux and Olivier Lafon
5. 17O NMR as a Tool in Discrete Metal Oxide Cluster Chemistry
C. André Ohlin and William H. Casey

Description

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 94, provides a thorough accounting of progress in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its applications in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required, and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Updates in this new release include sections on 31PNMR Studies of Lateral Diffusion, Progress in the Accurate Determination of 1H-1H Distances by NMR Procedures, Recent Solid State NMR Studies of Hydrated Lipid Membranes, and Recent Advances in 17O NMR Studies.

This book has established itself as a premier means for both specialists and non-specialists who are looking to become familiar with new techniques and applications pertaining to NMR spectroscopy.

Key Features

  • Serves as the premier resource for learning the new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy
  • Provides a key reference for chemists and physicists using NMR spectroscopy to study the structure and dynamics of molecules
  • Covers all aspects of molecular science, including MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

Readership

Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy

About the Serial Editors

Graham Webb Serial Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

