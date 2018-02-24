Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 94
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Accurate NMR Determinations of Proton–Proton Distances
Sandor Boros, Zoltán Gáspári and Gyula Batta
2. Recent Solid-State NMR Studies of Hydrated Lipid Membranes
Yuichi Umegawa, Nobuaki Matsumori and Michio Murata
3. Lateral Diffusion and NMR
Peter M. Macdonald and Angel Lai
4. Recent Developments in NMR Studies of Aluminophosphates
Hiroki Nagashima, Charlotte Martineau-Corcos, Grégory Tricot, Julien Trébosc, Frédérique Pourpoint, Jean-Paul Amoureux and Olivier Lafon
5. 17O NMR as a Tool in Discrete Metal Oxide Cluster Chemistry
C. André Ohlin and William H. Casey
Description
Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 94, provides a thorough accounting of progress in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its applications in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required, and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Updates in this new release include sections on 31PNMR Studies of Lateral Diffusion, Progress in the Accurate Determination of 1H-1H Distances by NMR Procedures, Recent Solid State NMR Studies of Hydrated Lipid Membranes, and Recent Advances in 17O NMR Studies.
This book has established itself as a premier means for both specialists and non-specialists who are looking to become familiar with new techniques and applications pertaining to NMR spectroscopy.
Key Features
- Serves as the premier resource for learning the new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy
- Provides a key reference for chemists and physicists using NMR spectroscopy to study the structure and dynamics of molecules
- Covers all aspects of molecular science, including MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
Readership
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 24th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128161166
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128152126
About the Serial Editors
Graham Webb Serial Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK