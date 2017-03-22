Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 91
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: NMR Relaxation in Dendrimers
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Connection of the NMR Relaxation With Segmental Reorientations
- 3 Orientational Mobility in Dendrimers
- 4 Conclusions
Chapter Two: MRI Studies of Plastic Crystals
- 1 Introduction
- 2 MRI of Solids
- 3 MRI of Polycrystalline Morphology
- 4 Grain Boundary Model of Ionic Transport
- 5 In Situ MRI of Symmetric Electrochemical Cells
- 6 Conclusions
Chapter Three: Magnetic Resonance Imaging Studies of the Spatial Distribution of Charge Carriers
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Application
- 3 Summary and Outlook
Chapter Four: Novel Synthetic As Well As Natural Auxiliaries With a Blend of NMR Methodological Developments for Chiral Analysis in Isotropic Media
- 1 Introduction to Chirality
- 2 NMR Spectroscopy for Chiral Analysis
- 3 New Chiral Auxiliaries and Design of Discrimination Protocols
- 4 Assignment of Absolute Configuration
- 5 A Simple and Rapid Approach
- 6 Versatile Ternary Ionic Complex for Diverse Functional Groups
- 7 Acid–Base Ternary Ionic Complex
- 8 A Single CSA for Diverse Functional Groups
- 9 2′-Amino-[1,1′-Binaphthalene]-2-ol: A New CSA
- 10 Natural Products Chemistry
- 11 NMR Methodological Developments
- 12 Selective ω1-Decoupled COSY Technique
- 13 RESolved TOCSY Technique
- 14 Homonuclear Higher Quantum Technique
- 15 Utility of Homonuclear J-Resolved Technique
- 16 Conclusions
Description
Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 91 provides a thorough and in-depth accounting of progress in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its many applications for chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. This updated release in the series focuses on topics surrounding NMR relaxation in dendrimers, MRI studies of spatial distribution of charge carriers, and MRI studies of plastic crystals, amongst other timely topics. As no other technique has gained as much significance as NMR spectroscopy in recent years, this series, for both specialists and non-specialists, is an ideal resource for the latest information in the field.
- Serves as the premier resource for learning the new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy
- Provides a key reference for chemists and physicists using NMR spectroscopy to study the structure and dynamics of molecules
- Covers all aspects of molecular science, including MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscope
About the Serial Volume Editors
Graham Webb Serial Volume Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK