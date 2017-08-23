Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 92
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The DEPT Experiment and Some of Its Useful Variants
Hedvika Primasova, Peter Bigler and Julien Furrer
2. NMR Studies of Organic Aerosols
Regina M. B. O. Duarte and Armando C. Duarte
3. Recent NMR Studies of Thermoelectric Materials
Ali A. Sirusi and Joseph H. Ross Jr.
4. Nonlinear Effects in NMR
Matthias Bechmann and Norbert Müller
5. Applications of Solid-State 43Ca Nuclear Magnetic Resonance: Superconductors, Glasses, Biomaterials, and NMR Crystallography
Cory M. Widdifield
6. Solid-State NMR Spectroscopy: The Magic Wand to View Bone at Nanoscopic Resolution
Kamal H. Mroue, Akhila Viswan, Neeraj Sinha and Ayyalusamy Ramamoorthy
Description
Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 92 provides a thorough and in-depth accounting of progress in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its many applications. Topics presented include new chapters on The DEPT Experiment and Some of Its Useful Variants, NMR Studies of Organic Aerosols, Recent NMR Studies of Thermoelectric Materials, Nonlinear Effects in NMR, Applications of Solid-State 43 Ca Nuclear Magnetic Resonance: Superconductors, Glasses, Biomaterials, and NMR Crystallography, and Solid-State NMR Spectroscopy: The Magic Wand to View Bone at Nanoscopic Resolution.
This book has established itself as a premier means for both specialists and non-specialists who are looking to become familiar with new techniques and applications pertaining to NMR spectroscopy.
Key Features
- Serves as the premier resource for learning the new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy
- Provides a key reference for chemists and physicists using NMR spectroscopy to study the structure and dynamics of molecules
- Covers all aspects of molecular science, including MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
Readership
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy
About the Serial Volume Editors
Graham Webb Serial Volume Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK