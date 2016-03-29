Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128047132, 9780128050781

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 88

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780128050781
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128047132
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th March 2016
Page Count: 404
Table of Contents

    1. Reviewing 47/49Ti Solid-State NMR Spectroscopy: From Alloys and Simple Compounds to Catalysts and Porous Materials

      2. Bryan E.G. Lucier and Yining Huang

    2. Advances in 27Al MAS NMR Studies of Geopolymers

      3. Jiri Brus, Sabina Abbrent, Libor Kobera, Martina Urbanova and Pavel Cuba

    3. Applications of NMR Techniques in the Development and Operation of Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

      4. Liuming Yan, Yidong Hu, Xiaoming Zhang and Baohua Yue

    4. Recent NMR Studies of Ionic Liquids

      5. Krishnan Damodaran

    5. Recent Solid-State 13C NMR Studies of Liquid Crystals

      6. Kazuhiko Yamada

    6. A Toolbox of Solid-State NMR Experiments for the Characterization of Soft Organic Nanomaterials
      Lasse Arnt Straasø, Qasim Saleem and Michael Ryan Hansen

Description

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy provides a thorough and in-depth accounting of the progress made in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its many applications. Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has gained as much significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required, and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied.

This book has established itself as a premier resource for both specialists and non-specialists alike who want to become familiar with the new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.

Key Features

  • Serves as the premier resource for learning the new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy
  • Presents a thorough accounting of the progress made in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its many applications
  • Provides a key reference for chemists and physicists using NMR spectroscopy to study the structure and dynamics of molecules

Readership

Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy

About the Serial Volume Editors

Graham Webb Serial Volume Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

