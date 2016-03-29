Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 88
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Reviewing 47/49Ti Solid-State NMR Spectroscopy: From Alloys and Simple Compounds to Catalysts and Porous Materials
- Advances in 27Al MAS NMR Studies of Geopolymers
- Applications of NMR Techniques in the Development and Operation of Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells
- Recent NMR Studies of Ionic Liquids
- Recent Solid-State 13C NMR Studies of Liquid Crystals
- A Toolbox of Solid-State NMR Experiments for the Characterization of Soft Organic Nanomaterials
Lasse Arnt Straasø, Qasim Saleem and Michael Ryan Hansen
Bryan E.G. Lucier and Yining Huang
Jiri Brus, Sabina Abbrent, Libor Kobera, Martina Urbanova and Pavel Cuba
Liuming Yan, Yidong Hu, Xiaoming Zhang and Baohua Yue
Krishnan Damodaran
Kazuhiko Yamada
Description
Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy provides a thorough and in-depth accounting of the progress made in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its many applications. Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has gained as much significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required, and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied.
This book has established itself as a premier resource for both specialists and non-specialists alike who want to become familiar with the new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.
Key Features
- Serves as the premier resource for learning the new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy
- Presents a thorough accounting of the progress made in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its many applications
- Provides a key reference for chemists and physicists using NMR spectroscopy to study the structure and dynamics of molecules
Readership
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 29th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128050781
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128047132
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Graham Webb Serial Volume Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK