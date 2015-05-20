Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128030905, 9780128033791

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 85

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780128033791
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128030905
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th May 2015
Page Count: 260
Table of Contents

1. Solid-State High-Resolution NMR Studies on PEO-Based Crystalline Solid Polymer Electrolytes for Lithium-Ion Battery

Bo Peng, Yefeng Yao, Qun Chen and Bingwen Hu

2. 31P NMR Studies of Phospholipids

Andrei V. Filippov, Aidar M. Khakimov and Bulat V. Munavirov

3. Third Spin-Assisted Recoupling in SSNMR: Theoretical Insights and Practicable Application to Biomolecular Structure Determination

Subhradip Paul, Hiroki Takahashi, Sabine Hediger and Gaël De Paëpe

4. 17O NMR: A "Rare and Sensitive" Probe of Molecular Interactions and Dynamics

Franca Castiglione, Andrea Mele and Guido Raos

5. Recent Advances in NMR Studies of Lipids

Slawomir Pikula, Joanna Bandorowicz-Pikula and Patrick Groves

Description

Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has gained such significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and non-specialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.

Key Features

  • This volume of Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy focuses on the analytical tools used by chemists and physicists, taken together with other volumes of this series, an excellent account of progress in NMR and its many applications is provided and anyone using NMR will find interest in this Serial

Readership

Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy

Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128033791
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128030905

Reviews

"An eclectic and timely collection of reviews on recent advances and hot topics in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. ...faithful in citing seminal literature and past reviews, while including most, if not all, recent work in the past 10 years. For those who have an interest in NMR spectroscopy, this book would be an excellent resource." --Journal of the American Chemical Society

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Graham Webb Serial Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

