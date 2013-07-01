Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 81
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors
Preface
Chapter One: Recent Advances in Solid-State 67Zn NMR Studies
Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 67Zn SSNMR Background
- 3 Experimental and Computational Methods
- 4 Applications of 67Zn SSNMR Spectroscopy
- 5 Conclusions and Outlooks
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Two: Acidity Characterization of Solid Acid Catalysts by Solid-State 31P NMR of Adsorbed Phosphorus-Containing Probe Molecules
Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Acidity Characterization by 31P Solid-State NMR Spectroscopy
- 3 Applications of 31P SSNMR for Acidity Characterization
- 4 Summary
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Three: Ultrafast Magic Angle Spinning Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Ultrafast MAS Technology
- 3 Ultrafast MAS–NMR Spectroscopy
- 4 Correlation Experiments at Ultrafast MAS
- 5 Conclusion and Outlook
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Four: The D-HMQC MAS-NMR Technique
Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Theory
- 3 Applications of D-HMQC on Materials
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter Five: Dependencies of J-Couplings upon Dihedral Angles on Proteins
Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Determination of Karplus Parameters: From Static to Self-Consistent Fittings
- 3 J-Coupling Dependence upon Dihedral Angles
- 4 Parameterizations of J-Couplings upon Dihedral Angles in Proteins
- Acknowledgements
- Index
Description
Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has gained such significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and non-specialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.
- This volume of Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy focuses on the analytical tool used by chemists and physicists and includes topics such as Profiling of Food Samples, Recent Advances in Solution NMR Studies and Magic Angle Spinning NMR Studies of Protein Assemblies
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy
- 248
- English
- © Academic Press 2014
- 1st July 2013
- Academic Press
- 9780128003299
- 9780128001851
"An eclectic and timely collection of reviews on recent advances and hot topics in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. ...faithful in citing seminal literature and past reviews, while including most, if not all, recent work in the past 10 years. For those who have an interest in NMR spectroscopy, this book would be an excellent resource." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
About the Editors
Graham Webb Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK