Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 82
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: NMR Crystallography
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methodology
- 3 NMR Crystallography in Inorganic of Hybrid Materials
- 4 NMR Crystallography of Molecular Materials
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter Two: NMR Studies of Purines
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experimental NMR Methods
- 3 Calculations of NMR Parameters
- 4 Applications
- 5 Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgement
- Chapter Three: Quantification and Visualization of the Anisotropy Effect in NMR Spectroscopy by Through-Space NMR Shieldings
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Computation and Visualization of the Anisotropy Effect by TSNMRS
- 3 Anisotropy Effects of CC, CC, CC Bonds, Benzene and the Corresponding Heteroanalogues
- 4 Anisotropy Effects of Carbonyl, Heteroanalogues and of the Nitro Group
- 5 Anisotropy Effects as the Molecular Response Property of Spatial NICS (TSNMRS)
- 6 Application of TSNMRS in Structural Chemistry
- 7 Application of TSNMRS in Quantification and Characterization of (Anti)Aromaticity, Pseudo-, Spherical, Captodative, Homo- and Chelatoaromaticity
- 8 Résumé
- Chapter Four: 1H NMR Spectroscopy and MR Imaging with Hyperpolarised Substances
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Dynamic Nuclear Polarisation
- 3 Parahydrogen-Induced Polarisation
- 4 Storage of Hyperpolarisation in Singlet States
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Five: Solid-State 1H NMR Studies of Homonuclear Dipolar Couplings
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Proton Spin Diffusion
- 3 Double-Quantum Spectroscopy
- 4 Perspectives
- Acknowledgements
- Index
Description
Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has gained such significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied.
Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and non-specialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy. This is an invaluable resource for organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists, and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy.
Key Features
- Volume 82 of Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy focuses on the analytical tools used by chemists and physicists.
- Taken together with other volumes of this series, it provides an excellent account of progress in NMR and its many applications for anyone using NMR.
Readership
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy.
Details
Reviews
"An eclectic and timely collection of reviews on recent advances and hot topics in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. ...faithful in citing seminal literature and past reviews, while including most, if not all, recent work in the past 10 years. For those who have an interest in NMR spectroscopy, this book would be an excellent resource." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
About the Editors
Graham Webb Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK