Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125054553, 9780080924878

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 55

1st Edition

Editors: Graham Webb
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125054553
eBook ISBN: 9780080924878
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd June 2005
Page Count: 385
Table of Contents

Preface (G.A. Webb).

  1. Long-Range 1H-15N Heteronuclear Shift Correlation (G.E. Martin, A.J. Williams).

  2. Magic-Angle-Spinning Solid-State NMR Applied to Polypeptides and Proteins (C.E. Hughes, M. Baldus).

  3. NMR Studies of Dynamic Processes in Organic Solids (D. Reichert).

  4. NMR Studies of Nanoparticles (C. Mayer).

  1. Microscopy in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (P.T. Narasimhan, R.E. Jacobs).

  2. Applications of Optical Pumping and Polarization Techniques in NMR. I. Optical Nuclear Polarization in Molecular Crystals (B.M. Goodson).

Description

Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has grown to such importance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science where precise structural determination is required and where the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied.

Annual Reports on NMR has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and nonspecialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.

Key Features

  • Includes comprehensive review articles on NMR Spectroscopy
  • NMR is used in all branches of science
  • No other technique has grown to such importance as NMR Spectroscopy in recent years

Readership

Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy

Details

No. of pages:
385
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125054553
eBook ISBN:
9780080924878

Praise for the Series "...an eclectic and timely collection of reviews on recent advances and hot topics in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. ...faithful in citing seminal literature and past reviews, while including most, if not all, recent work in the past 10 years. For those who have an interest in NMR spectroscopy, this book would be an excellent resource." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

About the Editors

Graham Webb Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

