Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125054546, 9780080924861

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 54

1st Edition

Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780080924861
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125054546
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th January 2005
Page Count: 350
Table of Contents

Preface (G.A. Webb).
The Symmetrization Postulate of Quantum Mechanics in NMR Spectra (S. Szymański, P. Bernatowicz).
Chemometric Analysis of NMR Spectroscopy Data: A Review (T.M. Alam, M.K. Alam).
Multiple-Quantum Magic-Angle Spinning:High-Resolution Solid-State NMR of Half-IntegerSpin Quadrupolar Nuclei (Amir Goldbourt, P.K. Madhu).

73Ge NMR Spectroscopy of Organogermanium Compounds (Yoshito Takeuchi).
NMR Studies of Purines (R. Marek, V. Sklenár).
Numerical Simulations in Biological Solid-State NMR Spectroscopy (A.C. Sivertsen et al.).

Description

Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has grown to such importance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science where precise structural determination is required and where the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied.

Annual Reports on NMR has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and nonspecialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.

Readership

Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy.

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080924861
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125054546

About the Editors

Graham Webb Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

