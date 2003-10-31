Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125054508, 9780080493879

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 50

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780080493879
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125054508
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st October 2003
Page Count: 272
Table of Contents

Preface; In vivo Proton NMR Studies in Skeletal Musculature; Quality Assessment of Horticultural Products by NMR;
Applications of NMR to Thermostable Proteins;
High Pressure NMR Studies on Lyotropic Lipid Mesophases and Model Biomembranes; Diffusion in a closed sphere;
Automatic Analysis of NMR Spectra.

Description

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a means for the specialist and non-specialist alike to become familiar with new applications of NMR Spectroscopy in all branches of chemistry. Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicians to study the dynamics of molecules.

Key Features

  • Includes comprehensive review articles on NMR Spectroscopy
    • NMR is used in all branches of science
    • No other technique has grown to such importance as NMR Spectroscopy in recent years

Readership

Physical chemists, organic chemists, NMR spectroscopists, material scientists, inorganic chemists.

About the Serial Editors

Graham Webb Serial Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

