Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 50
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface;
In vivo Proton NMR Studies in Skeletal Musculature;
Quality Assessment of Horticultural Products by NMR;
Applications of NMR to Thermostable Proteins;
High Pressure NMR Studies on Lyotropic Lipid Mesophases and Model Biomembranes; Diffusion in a closed sphere;
Automatic Analysis of NMR Spectra.
Description
Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a means for the specialist and non-specialist alike to become familiar with new applications of NMR Spectroscopy in all branches of chemistry. Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicians to study the dynamics of molecules.
