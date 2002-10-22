Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125054485, 9780080924854

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 48

1st Edition

Authors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780080924854
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125054485
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2002
Page Count: 212
Table of Contents

Dynamics of Polymers from One- and Two-dimensional Solid State NMR Spectroscopy HW Spiess and K Schmidt-Rohr

NMR Spectroscopy of Large Proteins MA Keniry and JA Carver

Accurate Diagnosis and Prognosis of Human Cancers by Proton MRS and a Three Stage Classification Strategy CL Lean, P Russell and C Mountford

NMR Determination of Porous Media Property Distributions AT Watson, JT Hollenshead, J Uh and CTP Chang

NMR Studies of Micelles Y-R Du, S Zhao and LF Shen

Description

Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has grown to such importance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science where precise structural determination is required and where the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied.

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a means for the specialist and nonspecialist alike to become familiar with new applications of NMR spectroscopy in all branches of chemistry.

Volume 48 carried on the tradition with contributions on: dynamics of polymers from one- and two- dimensional solid state NMR spectroscopy; NMR spectroscopy of large proteins; accurate diagnosis and prognosis of human cancers by protein MRS and a three stage classification strategy; NMR determination of porous media property distributions; and NMR studies of micelles.

Readership

Chemists, physicists and materials scientists studying properties of solids; those using NMR Spectroscopy

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"...an eclectic and timely collection of reviews on recent advances and hot topics in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. ...faithful in citing seminal literature and past reviews, while including most, if not all, recent work in the past 10 years. For those who have an interest in NMR spectroscopy, this book would be an excellent resource." @source:--JOURNAL OF AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

About the Authors

Graham Webb Author

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

