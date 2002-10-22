Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 48

Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has grown to such importance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science where precise structural determination is required and where the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied.

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a means for the specialist and nonspecialist alike to become familiar with new applications of NMR spectroscopy in all branches of chemistry.

Volume 48 carried on the tradition with contributions on: dynamics of polymers from one- and two- dimensional solid state NMR spectroscopy; NMR spectroscopy of large proteins; accurate diagnosis and prognosis of human cancers by protein MRS and a three stage classification strategy; NMR determination of porous media property distributions; and NMR studies of micelles.