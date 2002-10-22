Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 48
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Dynamics of Polymers from One- and Two-dimensional Solid State NMR Spectroscopy HW Spiess and K Schmidt-Rohr
NMR Spectroscopy of Large Proteins MA Keniry and JA Carver
Accurate Diagnosis and Prognosis of Human Cancers by Proton MRS and a Three Stage Classification Strategy CL Lean, P Russell and C Mountford
NMR Determination of Porous Media Property Distributions AT Watson, JT Hollenshead, J Uh and CTP Chang
NMR Studies of Micelles Y-R Du, S Zhao and LF Shen
Description
Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has grown to such importance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science where precise structural determination is required and where the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied.
Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a means for the specialist and nonspecialist alike to become familiar with new applications of NMR spectroscopy in all branches of chemistry.
Volume 48 carried on the tradition with contributions on: dynamics of polymers from one- and two- dimensional solid state NMR spectroscopy; NMR spectroscopy of large proteins; accurate diagnosis and prognosis of human cancers by protein MRS and a three stage classification strategy; NMR determination of porous media property distributions; and NMR studies of micelles.
Readership
Chemists, physicists and materials scientists studying properties of solids; those using NMR Spectroscopy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 22nd October 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080924854
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125054485
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"...an eclectic and timely collection of reviews on recent advances and hot topics in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. ...faithful in citing seminal literature and past reviews, while including most, if not all, recent work in the past 10 years. For those who have an interest in NMR spectroscopy, this book would be an excellent resource." @source:--JOURNAL OF AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Graham Webb Author
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK