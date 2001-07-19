Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125053440, 9780080924823

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 44

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Graham Webb Isao Ando
eBook ISBN: 9780080924823
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125053440
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th July 2001
Page Count: 146
Table of Contents

Applications of NMR Spectroscopy to the Structure and Ionic Aggregates of Ionomers
Applications of NMR Techniques to Coal Science
An NMR study of strongly correlated superconductors

Description

Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has grown to such importance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science where precise structural determination is required and where the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied.

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a means for the specialist and nonspecialist alike to become familiar with new applications of NMR spectroscopy in all branches of chemistry.

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 44 covers advances in application of NMR to materials science, an area previously visited in volume 28 of this series. Three quite distinct topics are included in this volume, namely: applications of NMR Spectroscopy to the structure and ionic aggregates of ionomers; applications of NMR techniques to coal science; and an NMR study of strongly correlated superconductors.

Key Features

Readership

Chemists, physicists, and materials scientists studying properties of solids and those using NMR spectroscopy

Details

No. of pages:
146
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080924823
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125053440

Reviews

Praise for the Series
"...an eclectic and timely collection of reviews on recent advances and hot topics in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. ...faithful in citing seminal literature and past reviews, while including most, if not all, recent work in the past 10 years. For those who have an interest in NMR spectroscopy, this book would be an excellent resource." --JOURNAL OF AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

About the Serial Editors

Graham Webb Serial Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

Isao Ando Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan

