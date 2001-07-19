Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has grown to such importance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science where precise structural determination is required and where the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied.

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a means for the specialist and nonspecialist alike to become familiar with new applications of NMR spectroscopy in all branches of chemistry.

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 44 covers advances in application of NMR to materials science, an area previously visited in volume 28 of this series. Three quite distinct topics are included in this volume, namely: applications of NMR Spectroscopy to the structure and ionic aggregates of ionomers; applications of NMR techniques to coal science; and an NMR study of strongly correlated superconductors.