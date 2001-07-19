Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 44
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Applications of NMR Spectroscopy to the Structure and Ionic Aggregates of Ionomers
Applications of NMR Techniques to Coal Science
An NMR study of strongly correlated superconductors
Description
Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has grown to such importance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science where precise structural determination is required and where the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied.
Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a means for the specialist and nonspecialist alike to become familiar with new applications of NMR spectroscopy in all branches of chemistry.
Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 44 covers advances in application of NMR to materials science, an area previously visited in volume 28 of this series. Three quite distinct topics are included in this volume, namely: applications of NMR Spectroscopy to the structure and ionic aggregates of ionomers; applications of NMR techniques to coal science; and an NMR study of strongly correlated superconductors.
Key Features
- Applications of NMR Spectroscopy to the Structure and Ionic Aggregates of Ionomers
- Applications of NMR Techniques to Coal Science
- An NMR study of strongly correlated superconductors
Readership
Chemists, physicists, and materials scientists studying properties of solids and those using NMR spectroscopy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 146
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 19th July 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080924823
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125053440
Reviews
Praise for the Series
"...an eclectic and timely collection of reviews on recent advances and hot topics in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. ...faithful in citing seminal literature and past reviews, while including most, if not all, recent work in the past 10 years. For those who have an interest in NMR spectroscopy, this book would be an excellent resource." --JOURNAL OF AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Graham Webb Serial Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK
Isao Ando Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan