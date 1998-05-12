Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125053365, 9780080584195

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 36

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780080584195
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th May 1998
Page Count: 230
Table of Contents

Preface. Y. Yamamoto, NMR Study of Active Sites in Paramagnetic Haemoproteins. H. Saitô, S. Tuzi, and A. Naito, Empirical Versus Non-Empirical Evaluation of Secondary Structure of Fibrous and Membrane Proteins by Solid-State NMR: A Practical Approach. C.I. Ratcliffe, Xenon NMR. Subject Index.

Description

This volume has brings together three examples of leading work in the field of NMR Spectroscopy. The contributions show very different applications of spectroscopy, which serve to highlight its importance in an ever increasing number of fields, pure and applied.

Readership

Graduates, researchers, and practitioners in NMR spectroscopy.

About the Serial Editors

Graham Webb Serial Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

