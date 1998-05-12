Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 36
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Y. Yamamoto, NMR Study of Active Sites in Paramagnetic Haemoproteins. H. Saitô, S. Tuzi, and A. Naito, Empirical Versus Non-Empirical Evaluation of Secondary Structure of Fibrous and Membrane Proteins by Solid-State NMR: A Practical Approach. C.I. Ratcliffe, Xenon NMR. Subject Index.
Description
This volume has brings together three examples of leading work in the field of NMR Spectroscopy. The contributions show very different applications of spectroscopy, which serve to highlight its importance in an ever increasing number of fields, pure and applied.
Readership
Graduates, researchers, and practitioners in NMR spectroscopy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 12th May 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080584195
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Graham Webb Serial Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK