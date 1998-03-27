Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125053358, 9780080584188

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 35

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780080584188
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th March 1998
Page Count: 280
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
231.00
196.35
260.00
221.00
160.00
136.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. S. Szymanski, Proton Tunnelling Effects in Metal Hydride NMR. N. Asakawa, T. Kameda, S. Kuroki, H. Kurosu, S. Ando, I. Ando, and A. Shoji, Structural Studies of Hydrogen-Bonded Peptides and Polypeptides by Solid State NMR. W.S. Price, NMR Imaging. J. Grandjean, NMR Studies of Interfacial Phenomena. Subject Index.

Description

Volume 35 reflects the new diverse utilization of NMR Spectroscopy, with four papers from very different areas of the field. These papers include not only recent developments in NMR but also its wide-ranging applications.

Readership

Graduates, researchers, and practitioners in NMR spectroscopy.

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080584188

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Graham Webb Serial Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.