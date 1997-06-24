Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125053341, 9780080584171

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 34

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Graham Webb Isao Ando
eBook ISBN: 9780080584171
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th June 1997
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
260.00
221.00
231.00
196.35
200.00
170.00
160.00
136.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

H.W. Spiess, Multidimensional NMR Methods for Elucidating Structure and Dynamics of Polymers. H. Yasunaga et al., Structure and Dynamics of Polymer Gel Systems from NMR Spectroscopy. A.K. Whittaker, NMR Studies of Cross-Linked Polymers. A.E. Tonelli, The Conformational Connection Between the Microstructure of Polymers and Their NMR Spectra. M. Mori, A Review of High Resolution NMR Studies of Vulcanized Elastomers. T. Asakura, M. Demoto, and N. Nishikawa, Structural Analysis of Oriented Polymers by Solid State NMR. Subject Index."

Description

NMR is used in all areas of modern science, and its applications continue to grow. In 1995 we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the discovery of NMR Spectroscopy and almost 30 years since the appearance of the firstvolume of Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy. During these years, a large and diverse collection of topics have been covered, and the contents of Volume 34 are no exception. This volume consists of six chapters covering a wide range of polymer science topics. Each chapter demonstrates the unique ability of NMR to provide information of both general and special interests.

Readership

Graduates, researchers, and practitioners in NMR spectroscopy.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080584171

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Graham Webb Serial Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

Isao Ando Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.