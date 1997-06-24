Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 34

NMR is used in all areas of modern science, and its applications continue to grow. In 1995 we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the discovery of NMR Spectroscopy and almost 30 years since the appearance of the firstvolume of Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy. During these years, a large and diverse collection of topics have been covered, and the contents of Volume 34 are no exception. This volume consists of six chapters covering a wide range of polymer science topics. Each chapter demonstrates the unique ability of NMR to provide information of both general and special interests.