Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 32

NMR is used in all areas of modern science, and its applications continue to grow. In 1995 we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the discovery of NMR Spectroscopy and almost 30 years since the appearance of the firstvolume of Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy. During these years, a large and diverse collection of topics have been covered, and the contents of Volume 32 are no exception. This volume consists of reviews covering four, clearly distinct areas of science.