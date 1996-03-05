Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125053327, 9780080584157

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 32

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780080584157
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th March 1996
Page Count: 307
Table of Contents

Applications of NMR to Food Science. Gradient NMR. Pharmaceutical Applications of NMR. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy in Forensic Science.

Description

NMR is used in all areas of modern science, and its applications continue to grow. In 1995 we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the discovery of NMR Spectroscopy and almost 30 years since the appearance of the firstvolume of Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy. During these years, a large and diverse collection of topics have been covered, and the contents of Volume 32 are no exception. This volume consists of reviews covering four, clearly distinct areas of science.

Key Features

  • Applications of NMR to Food Science
  • Gradient NMR
  • Pharmacetucial Applications of NMR
  • Forensic Science

Graham Webb Serial Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

