Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 23
1st Edition
Table of Contents
W.P. Power and R.E. Wasylishen, NMR Studies of Isolated Spin Pairs in the Solid State. R.G. Kidd, The Oxidation-State Dependence of Transition-Metal Shieldings. B.E. Mann, The Cinderella Nuclei. S. Szymanski and G. Binsch, Permutation Symmetry in NMR Relaxation and Exchange. J. Kowalewski, Nuclear Spin Relaxation in Diamagnetic Fields, Part 2: Organic Systems and Solutions of Macromolecules and Aggregates. W. Meiler and R. Meusinger, NMR of Coals and Coal Products. Index.
Description
This book is part of a series on spectroscopy, and covers NMR studies of isolated spin-pairs in the solid state, the oxidation state dependence of transition metal shieldings, the Cinderella nuclei, nuclear spin relaxation in organic systems, solutions of macromolecules and aggregates and the NMR of coals and coal products. Related titlesare volumes 20, 21 and 22 in the series.
Readership
NMR spectroscopists, natural and synthetic polymer chemists, biological scientists, agricultural and pesticide chemists, and theoretical chemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th January 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080584065
About the Serial Editors
G. A. Webb Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Physics, University of Surrey, Guildford, Surrey. England