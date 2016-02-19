Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125053235, 9780080584065

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 23

1st Edition

Serial Editors: G. A. Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780080584065
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1991
Page Count: 448
W.P. Power and R.E. Wasylishen, NMR Studies of Isolated Spin Pairs in the Solid State. R.G. Kidd, The Oxidation-State Dependence of Transition-Metal Shieldings. B.E. Mann, The Cinderella Nuclei. S. Szymanski and G. Binsch, Permutation Symmetry in NMR Relaxation and Exchange. J. Kowalewski, Nuclear Spin Relaxation in Diamagnetic Fields, Part 2: Organic Systems and Solutions of Macromolecules and Aggregates. W. Meiler and R. Meusinger, NMR of Coals and Coal Products. Index.

This book is part of a series on spectroscopy, and covers NMR studies of isolated spin-pairs in the solid state, the oxidation state dependence of transition metal shieldings, the Cinderella nuclei, nuclear spin relaxation in organic systems, solutions of macromolecules and aggregates and the NMR of coals and coal products. Related titlesare volumes 20, 21 and 22 in the series.

NMR spectroscopists, natural and synthetic polymer chemists, biological scientists, agricultural and pesticide chemists, and theoretical chemists.

G. A. Webb Serial Editor

Department of Chemical Physics, University of Surrey, Guildford, Surrey. England

