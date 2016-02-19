Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125053228, 9780080584058

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 22

1st Edition

Serial Editors: G. A. Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780080584058
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd January 1990
Page Count: 428
No. of pages:
428
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080584058

About the Serial Editors

G. A. Webb Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Physics, University of Surrey, Guildford, Surrey. England

