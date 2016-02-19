Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 22
1st Edition
Serial Editors: G. A. Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780080584058
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd January 1990
Page Count: 428
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 23rd January 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080584058
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
G. A. Webb Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Physics, University of Surrey, Guildford, Surrey. England
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.