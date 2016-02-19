Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125053211, 9780080584041

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 21

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780080584041
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1989
Page Count: 298
Table of Contents

D.J. Craik and R.T.C. Brownlee, Graphics-Aided NMR. D.B. Chesnut, Some Recent Ab Initio Calculations of the NMR Chemical Shift. B.P. Hills and P.S. Belton, NMR Studies of Membrane Transport. D.L. Turner, Recent Developments in Multiple Pulse NMR. H. Sait*aco and I. Ando, High Resolution Solid State NMR Studies of Synthetic and Biological Macromolecules. Each chapter includes references. Index.

Description

Commencing with Volume 21, the aim of this series is to produce a larger number of, relatively short but, timely and authoritative reviews. These will concentrate, in particular, on areas of NMR where recent progress, and developments, are of special interest and will reflect the many NMR developments occurring in the primary scientific literature. The present volume demonstrates the advances which can be made by the application of NMR techniques in many diverse areas of chemistry. Of particular significance is the account of Graphics-Aided NMR which will become an inprotant development in the use of NMR spectroscopy.

Readership

NMR spectroscopists, theoretical and physical chemists, membrane/polymer scientists.

About the Serial Editors

Graham Webb Serial Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

